YARD AND GARDEN: Are you all caught up with your garden tasks?

Your daffodils and lilacs were spectacular, your pots are filled with plants and your vegetables look to be the best you’ve ever grown. You secretly pat your own back for being so far ahead of the game, but there may be a few things you are missing.

Let’s take a look at some overlooked tasks that could make your garden even better.

Have you thought about what will be blooming in your garden in the fall? Those beautiful mums that you pay $12 to $20 for in the fall could be started now and will be gorgeous by September or October.

Nurseries are planting them in mid to late June and you could be too. If you were lucky or foresighted enough to plant them last year, have you been pinching them back to get them to bush out and become fuller? Keep doing it until mid-July. The same is true of asters. Keep cutting them to four or five inches until late July. Do you want anemones in the fall? Plant them now.

As you walk through the garden, have you looked at the lilacs and daffodils? If they are forming seeds, deadhead them now unless you really want to save seeds and grow your own lilac bushes. Otherwise, all the energy the plant puts into making seeds is wasted and could be used to make a stronger healthier plant with more blooms the following year. The same holds true for the irises and peonies.

Do you have plants that you know regularly get too tall and tend to flop by fall? You can control this by pinching or cutting them back starting in early May and continuing through June. This doesn’t work on all plants so you may need to experiment. Plants that it does work well on are tall sedums such as Autumn Joy, Matrona, Brilliant and others. Many times by fall when they bloom, they have flopped open and are much less attractive.

This also is effective on late summer and fall bloomers such as goldenrod, Culvers root, and garden phlox. It will delay the bloom time slightly but they will remain more upright and may actually produce more flowers.

Some perennials produce a great burst of blooms early in the year and then become leggy and produce fewer blooms all summer, examples of these are the cranesbill geraniums and Nepetas.

As soon as that first flowering is over you can gather the stems, cut them back to three or four inches and they will give another burst of flowers later in the season. This can be repeated until late summer and they will look great until frost.

In early June, take note of which of your daffodil clumps have become too large. When they are crowded, the bulbs decrease in size and in the number of blooms they produce. If you wait too long the leaves will be too dried to remember which ones needed to be divided or where they are located.

Place a marker by the clumps to divide and when the leaves die back, lift and separate them. You may replant them now or store them and replant in the fall. Daffodils do best if they are divided every three to five years.

Another task you may have been thinking about is layering some of your shrubs. This is a fun and fascinating activity. Shrubs can often be started from a parent plant by bending a lower branch to the ground and carefully scraping the bark away lightly to expose the living cambium just below the bark. Fasten the branch to the soil where you have exposed the cambium with a “U” shaped pin formed from heavy wire such as an old wire coat hanger. Cover with soil and keep the area moist until next spring. If the wire doesn’t seem to hold, you may cover it with a brick or rock.

This is a fairly simple way to start a shrub from one that may no longer be on the market or to replace one that is getting too old. Try this method on woody shrubs such as viburnums, forsythias, hydrangeas etc. It will not always be successful, but you will be surprised at the number of times that it does work.

Another thing you may want to try is second cropping some of your vegetables. For example, have you used all of your radishes and want to plant something else? You could try, turnips, late beans, kale etc. in that space. The same thing is true when peas die back from summer heat. Why leave the space to weeds when you could enjoy baby kale or turnips? Farmers often use this idea by growing winter wheat followed by soy beans.

Gardening provides a never ending list of things to do or try. Is it any wonder that it is such a popular and healthy activity both mentally and physically?

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

