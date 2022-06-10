YARD AND GARDEN: Bagworms are on the march in June

Bagworms are caterpillars that live inside spindle-shaped bags which they construct to protect themselves.

These bags, composed of silken threads and bits of foliage, look so much like a part of the tree that you may not notice them until they’ve done extensive damage. You need to get up close and personal to see the li’l fellers, which start out 1/4-inch long, so you have to be sharp-eyed.

Early in June, bagworms hatch from eggs which over-wintered in the old bags and start to spin their own bags. During June, July and August, bagworms chomp away on their favorite treats: pine, spruce, arborvitae and junipers. If left unchecked, they can easily kill a tree in a few weeks. If evergreens are not handy, the bagworms are not picky; they’ll also munch on 128 plant species, including deciduous trees and shrubs, but since those leaves re-grow, damage is usually not so serious.

Each female bag can produce up to 1,000 babies. Bagworms finish their growth in late August or early September. At this time, the bags are about two inches long and pesticides are no longer effective. The winged male, a small, furry black moth with clear wings, fertilizes the wingless, maggot-like, yellowish-white female, who never leaves the bag. (Quite the femme fatale, eh?) She lays eggs in the bag where they pass the winter. There is only one generation each year (a small blessing).

CONTROL MEASURES

When you find bags in the tree, pick them off and drop in a bucket of soapy water. This method is only effective if you catch them before eggs hatch out of the bags in June. If there is a hole at the bottom end of the bag, thousands of baby caterpillars have already flown the coop, and you need to proceed to Plan B.

Plan B: Spraying the bags with insecticides. For the most environmentally-friendly attack, use a biorational pesticide, such as Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki, also known as (BTK) and found in Dipel and Thuricide, and Spinosad (organically derived and found in products like Conserve). The biorational materials will only kill the caterpillars, not beneficial insects such as bees, praying mantis and butterflies. Biorational pesticides are most effective when directed against small larva. As always with pesticides, read and follow the labels to ensure safe and effective application.

Two weeks after application, check again for live bagworms (they wiggle as they chow down) to determine if you need to spray again. As bags approach their full size, pesticides become ineffective. Hand-picking is the best control measure at this point.

For more information on bagworms visit the University of Illinois Extension Focus on Plant Problems website.

