YARD AND GARDEN: Canada Geese can be real pests!

Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood shares some thoughts about those pesky Canada Geese:

One aspect of fall that I have enjoyed in the past was a V of “honkers” (Canada geese) going south. You could hear them honking and look up to see them flying. It was a harbinger of fall. They were headed where it would be warmer in the winter.

Anymore, you can witness that and wonder what local body of water they live on year around. Wherever they reside, they can be real pests. If they come into your yard, they can munch on some kinds of landscape plants and even grass. If they like your grass, they might even consume it down to the bare soil.

That in itself is bad enough, but an even worse problem is their excrement. It can add nutrients to the water, which encourages algae to grow. Bird excrement is a mixture of both urine and feces. In the case of Canada geese, they produce 1/2 to 3/4 pound of this each day per bird.

A few years back, a friend and I were in Champaign driving South on Mattis Avenue when we heard a loud crack. We both ducked as it was loud enough to be a gunshot. We laughed when we saw the large deposit of goose excrement on the windshield.

The apparent guilty party was a member of the familiar V flying overhead. This incident is amusing, but what if those geese flew over your property and did this repeatedly? Or consumed your yard or its landscaping? What to do about them?

There are both Illinois laws and federal laws under the Federal Migratory Bird Act that restricts the hunting of them outside certain seasons. You can check online to obtain dates for such as they may change slightly from year-to-year, and licenses are required. There are also limits on the numbers that can be harvested.

One thing you might do now is plan ahead as to how you will control this population next growing season if geese are a problem for you and your property. First, don’t feed them. Human food such as popcorn, or bread isn’t good for them, causing nutritional deficits.

If you can, eliminate things growing in your vicinity that might offer food for them. Of course that may mean eliminating the grass in your yard. However, Canada geese prefer short grass that is actively growing. Reduce your lawn mowing, allowing the grass to get taller and tougher may help move them to another area.

Another recommended way to control the population is to plan to change the availability of nesting locations. They like a sloped entrance to the water and a clear vision to see predators. Plants growing close to the edge of a standing water source such as bull rush or even shrubs and trees can be a discouragement.

In researching this article, I discovered a few things that I didn’t know about Canada geese. First, there are several subspecies of geese that are generally referred to as Canada geese. Differences are generally the markings on the feather arrangements and size of the bird.

Secondly, not all subspecies overwinter where it is warmer. We might see those that don’t tolerate cold weather going south in the fall and north in the spring, but the giant Canada goose subspecies that live around here do so comfortably even in the cold months.

Next spring, be prepared with a modified backyard nesting habitat that will move them on to select another area. Remember that the male goose protects the female while she is sitting on the nest. They can be aggressive toward people who get too close.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

