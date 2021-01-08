YARD AND GARDEN: Caring for plant gifts after Christmas

It really is hard to believe that 2020 is over and that we have begun a new year.
We hope that you had the best holiday possible considering all that is taking place in the world. If you were lucky enough to receive one of the beautiful plants sold at this time of the year, you may be wondering what to do with it after it has finished blooming. We’ll try to answer some of those questions and help you achieve the results you want with your plant.
Let’s start with the amaryllis. If your amaryllis was given to you as a bare bulb and you haven’t planted it yet, you can do it right away. Place the bulb in a pot slightly bigger around than the bulb (about 6 to 8 inches) and fill with a good quality potting soil. Pack the soil around the bulb so that about one third of the bub is above the soil. It helps to have a sturdy pot because as an amaryllis grows it shoots up a flowering stalk with as many as four or five blooms and may become top heavy.
This plant prefers bright, indirect light and regular but sparing watering. It will take six to eight weeks for the plant to bloom. Some plants will produce leaves at the same time it produces a bloom stalk. Others will not produce leaves until they have bloomed. When the bloom fades, remove it carefully. Continue to water and feed the plant. After the last frost, your plant can be carefully set into your garden. Make sure it has sunlight and water. In late August, the bulb can be dug and allowed to dry. Place in a cool, dry, dark place for eight weeks, but longer is fine. If you want the plant to bloom for Christmas, begin the process again about eight weeks before Christmas. If cared for in this manner, the bulbs will last for years.
Another plant commonly given as a gift at this time is the Christmas Cactus. In our area, this plant is grown as a houseplant. It performs well under typical home conditions with only moderate care. Too much light can burn the leaves so keep this in mind if you move it outside in the summer. It needs frequent watering during spring and summer with the soil kept slightly moist. However too much water causes stem rot. About eight weeks before you want the plant to bloom cut back on the watering, place in a cool spot (50-60 degrees) with 12 to 14 hours of darkness every night. Other than timing the darkness, this plant is easy to grow and may live for many decades and become a magnificent specimen.
The last one we’ll mention is the poinsettia, a woody plant native to Mexico and Central America. What appear to be petals on this plant are really colorful bracts. The flower is the tiny yellow structure in the center of the bracts. It requires only average watering. Too much water causes the roots to rot. A little dry is better than too much moisture. They simply cannot tolerate cold air or drafts from open doors. These plants prefer high light conditions but not direct sunlight. Poinsettias prefer summer temperatures between 60 and 75 degrees.
Like the Christmas cactus, they require 12 hours of nighttime darkness for eight weeks to produce their colorful bracts. Because these are difficult to grow many people put them on the compost pile after the holidays. But if you want a challenge, give it a try. Remember in their native country these are a shrub and can get eight to ten feet.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
