YARD AND GARDEN: Caring for plant gifts after Christmas

It really is hard to believe that 2020 is over and that we have begun a new year.

We hope that you had the best holiday possible considering all that is taking place in the world. If you were lucky enough to receive one of the beautiful plants sold at this time of the year, you may be wondering what to do with it after it has finished blooming. We’ll try to answer some of those questions and help you achieve the results you want with your plant.

Let’s start with the amaryllis. If your amaryllis was given to you as a bare bulb and you haven’t planted it yet, you can do it right away. Place the bulb in a pot slightly bigger around than the bulb (about 6 to 8 inches) and fill with a good quality potting soil. Pack the soil around the bulb so that about one third of the bub is above the soil. It helps to have a sturdy pot because as an amaryllis grows it shoots up a flowering stalk with as many as four or five blooms and may become top heavy.