YARD AND GARDEN: Celebrate National Pollinator Month in Coles County with Master Naturalists

CHARLESTON — The local Master Naturalists group, Prairie’s Edge, has scheduled several, fun and informative presentations and guided walks throughout June to celebration National Pollinator Month.

“The goal is for participants to learn more about our well-known pollinators, some of the forgotten pollinators, the threats they face, and to identify ways to help them,” says Master Naturalis program coordinator Jenny Lee.

The kickoff event is 10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 4, at Charleston Carnegie Public Library. You will learn the basics of pollination and pollinators, pick up tips on observing pollinators in the wild, take a guided stroll through the library Butterfly Hotspots, and get a sneak peek at activities planned for the month.

Other presentations will be held at Douglas-Hart Nature Center from 5:30-6:30 p.m. "Native Bees" will be presented on Thursday, June 9. Learn their habits and habitats, the threats they face, and their importance compared to that of honeybees. Learn what helps or hurts native bees, including backyard gardening and the pros and cons of bee houses and bee baths.

On Thursday, June 23, during “Forgotten Pollinators” you will learn about moths, wasps, beetles, flies, hummingbirds, bats, and other small mammals that are excellent pollinators. Learn how to identify these species and how you can help make a positive impact.

“Gardening for Pollinators” will be presented on Thursday, June 30. Learn about pollinators commonly found throughout Illinois, how to identify them, the native plants that attract them, and how you can create a pollinator oasis in your yard using these native plants, no matter your space limitations.

Guided walks will also be offered at various locations throughout the month. During these walks, you will learn about some unique plant-pollinator relationships and several community-science pollinator projects.

Walks are scheduled for Friday, June 10; Thursday, June 16; Monday, June 20; and Tuesday, June 28. For locations and times, and to register go to go.illinois.edu/pollinate or call 217-345-7034. Learn more at the Prairie's Edge Master Naturalists Facebook page.

