YARD AND GARDEN: Certain flowers are harbingers of springtime

Now that the snow has melted and a glimmer of spring is showing in our yards, gardeners begin their search for spring flowers, and buds enlarging on shrubs and trees.
One of the first things that I always look for is the buds of the Hellebores. This plant was new to me until we moved into our current home. If you aren’t growing them, I would strongly recommend it.
The genus Helleborus has more than 20 species and a vast number of varieties. They are part of the Rannunculus or buttercup family. They are commonly referred to as Lenten roses, winter roses, or even Christmas roses but are not closely related to roses. They were first found growing in eastern Europe and in Asia as far east as China.
Because of their origins, they grow well in zones five through nine. They prefer moist, well-drained soil and do well with average rainfall in our area. However, they do not tolerate lengthy periods of drought. Most of the Hellebores are evergreen and prior to the last big snowfall you could see large puddles of dark green, shiny leaves in the gardens where they were growing. The leaves are quite tough and often quite waxy.
The Christmas rose has large, single, three inch flowers that open white and fade to pale pink. They are some of the first to bloom, often shortly after Christmas. Other Hellebores’ flowers occur in shades of pink, purple, white, and green.
The showy parts of the flowers are really sepals and the petals are small and inconspicuous. All produce flowers that are about three inches in diameter and in a mild spring will last until May. Some of the most commonly grown species are the Oriental hybrids which bloom around the time of Lent — hence the name Lenten Rose.
A great deal of hybridization of these plants has been done in the last decade and many of the flowers are now doubles with more upright stems. Because so many gardeners prefer growing them for their foliage, that part of the plant has also been a project for hybridizers. Some now have dark, nearly black foliage with deeply toothed edges and spotted or variegated leaves. The plants tend to be short and very stout though a few hybrids may reach three feet.
Each flower produces an abundance of seeds which will self sow. The seedlings usually do not breed true to the parents and if left to grow will produce some wonderful surprises. However, patience is really needed to grow them from seeds as it takes three to five years to produce blooming plants. If you want to divide or move your plants it is best done in the fall. Seedlings can also be dug from around the parents and moved in the fall.
Because Hellebores like winter sun, they grow well under deciduous trees like oaks and hickories which will provide them with light shade in the heat of summer. Be sure when planting them not to place the plants too deep. The crown, which can be easily seen, should be just below the soil surface or they will not bloom.
As spring ends, remove the spent blooms especially if you do not wish them to self sow. New leaves will grow at this time and it is good to remove last year’s foliage and compost it. A three inch layer of mulch around the clumps in the fall will usually provide all the nutrients they require. Remember not to get the mulch too close to the crown and if voles are a problem where you live you may want to wait until spring to mulch.
Another advantage of these little gems is their leaves contain alkaloids which are bitter and make them resistant to deer and rabbits, but remember that deer and rabbits don’t read the books and I have seen some rabbit damage. Finding plants to purchase locally may be difficult, but larger nurseries usually carry a nice selection. The plants are long lived and will give many years of enjoyment. Try some.
