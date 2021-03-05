YARD AND GARDEN: Certain flowers are harbingers of springtime

The showy parts of the flowers are really sepals and the petals are small and inconspicuous. All produce flowers that are about three inches in diameter and in a mild spring will last until May. Some of the most commonly grown species are the Oriental hybrids which bloom around the time of Lent — hence the name Lenten Rose.

A great deal of hybridization of these plants has been done in the last decade and many of the flowers are now doubles with more upright stems. Because so many gardeners prefer growing them for their foliage, that part of the plant has also been a project for hybridizers. Some now have dark, nearly black foliage with deeply toothed edges and spotted or variegated leaves. The plants tend to be short and very stout though a few hybrids may reach three feet.

Each flower produces an abundance of seeds which will self sow. The seedlings usually do not breed true to the parents and if left to grow will produce some wonderful surprises. However, patience is really needed to grow them from seeds as it takes three to five years to produce blooming plants. If you want to divide or move your plants it is best done in the fall. Seedlings can also be dug from around the parents and moved in the fall.