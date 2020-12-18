YARD AND GARDEN: Chocolate has come a long way

Natural unsweetened cocoa powder is 100% cocoa powder and is the most commonly purchased cocoa powder. It is roasted at a higher heat and this exposure causes a loss of nutrients compared to cacao powder. It is highly acidic and should be paired with baking soda which helps neutralize the acidity when baking with it.

Dutched cocoa is also 100% cocoa powder that has been alkalized and baking powder should be used as the leavening agent, as it will not react to baking soda when baking. It is also known as "European style" cocoa. Another darker Dutched cocoa is also known as black cocoa. It gives Oreos their dark flavor. My experience with black cocoa is that you can not substitute it for regular cocoa, a little goes a long way!

Dark chocolate bars contain chocolate liquor, sugar, cocoa butter, no milk solids, and contains 30-80% cocoa. Dark chocolate with 70% plus cocoa solids content has great health benefits. It is healthy to eat one to two ounces per day.

Bittersweet and semisweet chocolate are also considered dark chocolate, and both are used for baking purposes. Bittersweet chocolate must contain at least 35% cocoa, but most contains 50%. Bittersweet chocolate can have up to 80% cocoa content, but it has a more bitter, darker flavor. Semi-sweet chocolate contains 35% cocoa solids and falls between bittersweet and sweet dark chocolate.