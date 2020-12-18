YARD AND GARDEN: Chocolate has come a long way

Chocolate comes a long way from growing on a tree in Central America, South America, or West Africa to ending up the delicious products that we eat and drink. The Greek name Theobroma Cacao means "food of the gods."
Cacao trees grow best in rain forests as they require shade, humidity and rain that the rain forests provide. The cacao trees take about five years to produce their first cacao pod and usually only produce red, yellow or orange fruits for ten years. Each tree produces 20 to 30 cucumber shaped pods per year. Each pod contains 20 to 60 seeds or "beans" that take 4-5 months to grow and several weeks to ripen.
Interestingly, the cacao tree is pollinated by small gnat like flies called midges instead of bees. The pods are harvested with a sharp blade. They are then placed inside specialized boxes to ferment, which takes five days, then the pods are dried in the sun for one to two weeks. It takes several hundred processed beans to make one pound of chocolate.
We use different kinds of chocolate in our baking and drinks. A few types include cacao powder, natural unsweetened cocoa, Dutch process cocoa, milk chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate, white chocolate and the newest variety, ruby chocolate.
Cacao powder comes from fermented beans that are processed at low temperatures and the final powder is considered raw. It is very bitter and contains more nutrients than other chocolate products.
Natural unsweetened cocoa powder is 100% cocoa powder and is the most commonly purchased cocoa powder. It is roasted at a higher heat and this exposure causes a loss of nutrients compared to cacao powder. It is highly acidic and should be paired with baking soda which helps neutralize the acidity when baking with it.
Dutched cocoa is also 100% cocoa powder that has been alkalized and baking powder should be used as the leavening agent, as it will not react to baking soda when baking. It is also known as "European style" cocoa. Another darker Dutched cocoa is also known as black cocoa. It gives Oreos their dark flavor. My experience with black cocoa is that you can not substitute it for regular cocoa, a little goes a long way!
Dark chocolate bars contain chocolate liquor, sugar, cocoa butter, no milk solids, and contains 30-80% cocoa. Dark chocolate with 70% plus cocoa solids content has great health benefits. It is healthy to eat one to two ounces per day.
Bittersweet and semisweet chocolate are also considered dark chocolate, and both are used for baking purposes. Bittersweet chocolate must contain at least 35% cocoa, but most contains 50%. Bittersweet chocolate can have up to 80% cocoa content, but it has a more bitter, darker flavor. Semi-sweet chocolate contains 35% cocoa solids and falls between bittersweet and sweet dark chocolate.
Unsweetened baking chocolate bars are made from pure chocolate liquor (a mixture of cocoa solids and cocoa butter) and ground cocoa beans. No sugar is added, and the cocoa butter remains, unlike processed cocoa powders where the cocoa butter has been extracted.
Milk chocolate is the most popular chocolate used in candy and it contains 10-40% cacao solids. White chocolate contains no cocoa products besides cocoa butter, and it contains minimum of 20% cocoa butter.
Sweet German chocolate is named after Samuel German. Sugar has been added to the chocolate and it is sweeter than semi-sweet chocolate.
Couverture chocolate has a higher percentage of cocoa butter than other chocolates. It melts rapidly and evenly and is commonly used to make candy.
The most recently developed chocolate is ruby chocolate. It was formulated by a Belgian-Swiss company and introduced in China in 2017. It is made from ruby cocoa beans found in Ecuador, Brazil. Ruby chocolate is reported to taste like a cross between white chocolate and berries and has a natural ruby tint.
Enjoy chocolate this season!
