YARD AND GARDEN: Coles County Butterfly Blitz a perfect chance to practice some citizen science

Citizen science allows members of the general public — volunteer non-scientists — to participate in the collection and analysis of data for scientific projects as part of a collaborative project with professional scientists.

How neat is that? Participants get to help answer questions and engage in projects that can advance scientific research. I find that fascinating.

Populations of all kinds of different species are constantly changing, and conservation efforts are based on data collected from many locations over long time spans. Data collected by you, your neighbors, and friends help scientists around the world gather information, make observations, and share observations to study these different populations and habitats.

Citizen science isn’t something new. Farmers have been collecting weather data for over two centuries. The oldest formal Citizen Science project was initiated in 1900. Many of you may have even participated – Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count. Over the past century, the data collected by participants in this count has given ornithologists and conservation biologists a large pool of information regarding how the birds of the Americas are managing over time.

Today, citizen scientists participate in a wide variety of projects in fields ranging from astronomy to zoology. Smart phone apps have made it much easier for people to contribute data. Often you just share what you see.

EDDMapS helps scientists monitor invasive species. Interested in trees but need a little help identifying an unfamiliar species? Leafsnap can help. iNaturalist helps you explore ecosystems through field guides that will help ID all kinds of species of birds, mammals, and plants...not to mention insects and reptiles.

Illinois has many citizen science projects organized by many different organizations within the state. Beespotter, BudBurst, Illinois Riverwatch, and Project Squirrel are just a few ongoing projects in which you can participate. Ever thought about participating in a bioblitz? iNaturalist has many to choose from.

In fact, this weekend is the perfect time to join in a citizen science project. The Urban Butterfly Initiative is sponsoring a Butterfly Blitz in Coles County through iNaturalist. Sign up for a free account, take photos of butterflies in Coles County July 22-July 31 and track the progress. You can help obtain more accurate data for our local butterfly populations simply by taking photos. For more information visit urbanbutterflies.org/butterfly-blitz.