YARD AND GARDEN: Collecting milkweed pods was a wartime effort

Master Gardener Darla Chouinard leads us on a journey through time involving milkweed.

Recently, I was sorting newspaper clippings from an estate and I came across an old article from the World War II era. The article included a picture of a grade school class holding sacks of common milkweed pods (Asclepias syriaca) that were collected in a milkweed gathering competition. I didn't realize that as kids, my older relatives had participated in this war-time effort to provide much needed help for the airmen.

America had not joined in the fighting of World War II until December 7 1941, when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Bombings cut off the trade supply of kapok from the kapok plantations in Java, Indonesia.

Kapok is a fiber that was used to fill life jackets for aviators. Dr. Boris Berkman discovered that milkweed floss supports up to 30 times its own weight and was an excellent substitute for kapok. Congress awarded him an investment for a milkweed processing factory in Petoskey, Michigan. It was named Milkweed Corporation of America.

It would have taken three years for commercial milkweed production to fulfill the high demand, and since there was an immediate need for stuffing, school kids were enlisted and armed with gunny sacks and onion sacks to gather milkweed pods from roadsides, fields and railways.

There were competitions to see who could gather the most. More than 12 million seedpods were gathered, shipped by rail and processed in Michigan. Another processing plant, War Hemp Industries, paid school-kids fifteen cents per onion bag of milkweed pods. Each mesh bag holds about a bushel or 600-800 pods and it took approximately two bags to make one life vest.

Even though milkweed fibers are a great substitute for kapok, they are not a good substitute for cotton. The fibers aren’t long enough or strong enough to weave together and they are brittle and slippery.

However, milkweed fibers do have a few other interesting uses. As far back as the colonial days, milkweeds fluffy, hypoallergenic, fibers were used to stuff pillows and comforters as they have a similar loft to goose down and were easier to come by.

They have also been used as padding in upholstery and can be used as insulation. A Canadian company has found that the fibers are great for absorbing oil and has developed a product using milkweed that is used to clean up small oil spills.

Milkweed silk has also been used in art since the Victorian Era. I have an antique black silhouette painting on glass that has a background covered with tiny dried flowers and milkweed silks. The milkweed silks are visually pretty because it adds shine and texture to the picture.

Over the years, people found a variety of different uses for milkweed. Now, we mostly consider the fibers a parachute to disperse seeds from the pod, blowing them into the wind.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

