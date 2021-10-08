YARD AND GARDEN: Don't clean up your garden this fall!

This week, Master Gardener Kathy Hummel tells you why it's OK to be a little lazy cleaning up your garden.

Do you live in a tidy, tidy neighborhood where all the gardens are just so? What I’m going to suggest might at first cause your neighbors to look askance: Ask them to resist the urge to clean up their gardens in the fall and try to enlist them to consider this Earth-friendly action to create a neighborhood safe haven to support our birds, insects and native pollinators.

Many of us proudly turn our gardens into a wildlife-friendly habitat during the growing season. Why not continue that worthwhile endeavor during the rest of the year? The Audubon and the Xerces societies both are now promoting minimal fall garden cleanup. It is time for us gardeners get on board.

The insects and birds do not go away in winter. Cleaning up your garden— deadheading, raking up leaves, cutting back plants—removes important nutrients for the very creatures you are spending your summers trying to attract!

During the winter, your garden is doing important work on behalf of the environment. If you have worked to create a wildlife habitat, understand that it needs to be a year-round habitat. Otherwise, you undo the good deeds you have done during the growing season to support birds and beneficial insects.

Here’s the plan: Let the leaves lie. Let the spent flowers stay where they are. Resist the urge to cut back and tidy up. You will be amazed at the results. Save clean up until just before new growth starts in the spring. If plants have a pest insect or disease problem then of course you should dispose of them after the first frost to mitigate recurrence.

Still a skeptic? Consider these reasons to alter your fall gardening habits for the creatures whose plant-centric existence are at the mercy of our industriousness:

Bees: We all know bees are endangered. The widespread use of pesticides has taken a toll on them, and they need our help to continue to survive and pollinate for us. Of the 20,000 bee species, some 70 percent of them nest underground. Those that nest underground emerge in spring to pollinate.

Letting your leaves cover the garden over the winter provides an extra layer of insulation that ensures that the bees will be safe and warm throughout the winter months, ready to emerge again in spring and carry on their important work.

Butterflies hibernate, too. Declining butterfly populations are one of the best reasons not to clean up the garden. Swallowtails, cabbage whites and sulphurs all form chrysalis in late summer using the spent plant material of leaves and stalks for hibernation. Mourning Cloak and Eastern Comma butterflies hibernate as adult butterflies in the plant litter. Pearl Crescent, Great Spangled Fritillary, and Red-Spotted Purple all hibernate as caterpillars.

In autumn, even though we don’t see it, next summer’s butterfly and moth populations are rolling up in the fallen leaves to hibernate. When we cut down and clean up our gardens, we are removing overwintering butterflies and other helpful insects, including lady beetles and lacewings.

Birds will eat the seeds of spent plants. They also forage for insects under dead plant material. Many people rake up their leaves and shred them before reapplying them as mulch. However, if insects are nesting in the leaf litter, shredding the leaves will destroy them.

Decomposing plants adds nutrients back into your soil. Nutrient-rich soil is healthy and alive and translates to healthier plants. Be a part of the people who prefer to use fewer chemicals and create an environmentally-friendly garden space.

Aesthetics is the tricky one. It is so tempting to remove everything dead, and tidy up all the corners of your garden. However, a too-tidy winter garden is devoid of life and interest. When you allow a garden to regenerate in a natural way, you will notice birds flocking there during the winter to forage for flower seeds and grubs, and the soft silhouettes of dried seed heads covered with snow against an early morning sky. Learn to appreciate the look of a garden left alone.

In addition to the positive impact to the environment, there is definitely something else to consider: time.

Letting your garden take care of itself for winter, buys you time. Why create work for yourself that is environmentally unfriendly? The time you would spend dead-heading, clearing, and mulching can be spent doing other things—such as spending time with family or doing your favorite hobby, looking through seed catalogs and planning what you want to add to your garden next year. Try keeping a family “Winter Wildlife Journal” to record winter wildlife visitors.

Show this article to your neighbors and start a dialogue and consider an impetus for an Earth-friendly neighborhood.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034.

