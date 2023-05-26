Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As the days grow longer and warmer, you are probably spending more time enjoying the outdoors.

Whether you are working in the garden, hitting the trails, or visiting your neighborhood park, there is no shortage of beautiful days to be spent outside, but you aren’t the only one thriving in the warm weather.

In all of these outdoor spaces, an unwanted guest may also be lurking — poison ivy.

While fear of a plant should not keep you from spending time in nature, it is important to be familiar with the leafy beast. Simply being able to identify poison ivy is the best way to prevent an uncomfortable reaction.

Poison ivy most commonly grows as a small herbaceous shrub or a climbing woody vine. While the old adage, “leaves of three, leave it be,” is a good rule of thumb, it is important to know that poison ivy leaves can occasionally grow in groups of five, seven, or nine.

In the summer, poison ivy leaves grow bright green and shiny and though the shape can vary widely, in many cases the leaves can appear mitten-shaped. There are some harmless look alike plants that are common in our area, such as Virginia creeper which always grows in leaflets of five, but caution is advised before touching any plant that you cannot positively identify.

Identification is key to avoiding poison ivy, but even the most experienced outdoor enthusiast can accidentally come into contact with poison ivy. If you find yourself in this situation, it is important to know what steps to take next.

The symptoms of poison ivy exposure stem from an oil called urushiol which is contained in every part of the plant. If you come in contact with poison ivy, you should remove any contaminated clothing and wash contaminated skin with cold water and soap. Launder clothing with detergent separately from other clothing to avoid cross-contamination.

The oily toxin will penetrate skin within 10 minutes of contact, so intervene as quickly as possible. Specialized poison ivy soaps are available on the market that can help remove the oil and it may be helpful to keep some on hand if you frequently spend time outside.

Symptoms won’t set in immediately but typically a rash will appear in 12-48 hours and spread and blister in the following days. The rash can take a few days to a few weeks to clear up, but topical ointments can be applied to ease the symptoms associated with the rash. About 80% of the population reacts adversely to poison ivy, and 15% of that population reacts extremely. If you are exposed to poison ivy and unsure of how you will react, err on the side of caution and monitor your symptoms closely.

Due to the risk of urushiol exposure, management of poison ivy can be especially tricky. When working with (or rather, against) the plant in your yard or natural area, you should protect yourself from potential exposure by wearing long sleeves, long pants, protective boots, and gloves.

Early in the season, manual removal of seedlings can be effective. However, once the plants are larger, chemical treatment with an herbicide containing glyphosate or triclopyr is recommended. Always follow the directions on the product when using chemical herbicides and make sure to wear proper protective gear to protect yourself.

Poison ivy should never be burned as the smoke from the plant is extremely toxic and can cause serious respiratory issues. If the plant is accidentally burned and you inhale the smoke, seek medical attention immediately.

Whether we like it or not, we share many of our outdoor spaces with poison ivy, but it need not ruin the experience for us. Practicing identifying the plant can help you to avoid it in nature. In the case of exposure, knowing how to quickly remove oil from your skin and clothing can minimize reactions. Removing poison ivy can be difficult, but not impossible if you know how to do so efficiently and safely. Be prepared for all of the possibilities and you can enjoy the outdoors without fear this summer!