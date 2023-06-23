Quality time spent outdoors is a staple of the warm months for many of us.

You may choose to enjoy time outside by yourself, or perhaps you prefer to share that quality time with loved ones.

No matter what company you keep this summer, there are unwanted companions you should be aware of. Tick season is in swing and every outdoor enthusiast should be prepared to deal with them.

Despite the common belief that ticks are insects, they are actually arachnids, more closely related to spiders. They can be easily distinguished from insects by an extra set of legs, giving them eight total, and a lack of antennae. Ticks are parasites that suck the blood of their animal hosts, including in some cases, human hosts.

Ticks can be carriers of many diseases and transmit these while they feed. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, at least fifteen species of ticks are found in Illinois. However, humans are only likely to encounter a handful of these. It is important to recognize the most common of these, especially if you are bitten by one.

Ticks have four life stages, but the adult stage will be described here. American dog ticks (sometimes called wood ticks) are frequently found on humans. These ticks are reddish-brown as unfed adults with white or yellow markings that cover half to all of their bodies. American dog ticks can transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia to human hosts.

Lone star ticks are another species that humans may encounter. These ticks are brown as adults and females have a single white dot in the middle of their backs. Lone star ticks are less likely to transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever but may transmit other diseases such as tularemia and ehrlichiosis.

Blacklegged ticks (also known as deer ticks) are also known to feed on humans. Adults are reddish-brown with black legs and heads. This species can carry many diseases, including Lyme disease and babesiosis.

A tick must be attached for at least a couple of hours before it can transmit disease, but in some cases, it must be attached for multiple days before it can transmit disease.

The best way to avoid tick-borne illnesses is prevention and timely removal if a bite does take place. When spending time outdoors, be conscious of areas of tall grass, woodland, and brush. These are areas where ticks lie in wait for a host to brush past them so they can climb on. Ticks cannot jump or fly. Cover as much skin as you comfortably can with long pants and sleeves, and tall socks. Tuck your shirt into your pants and your pants into your socks as the ankle and waist are common areas for ticks to infiltrate. Keep long hair pulled back or in a hat.

Use repellents such as DEET on exposed skin and consider treating clothing with Permethrin. Visually inspect your clothes, skin, and hair after time spent outdoors, have a loved one double-check hard-to-see areas, and shower when you return home. Do not forget to check your pets that spend time outdoors as well. If a tick is found attached to you, a loved one, or a pet, remove it as quickly as possible.

To remove a tick safely, grasp it with tweezers as close to the skin as possible. This is to make sure you remove the barbed mouthparts embedded in the skin. Once you have a hold of the tick, pull it straight out firmly and gently. You do not want to smash the tick in this process. Photograph the tick in case of illness and dispose of it in a container of soapy water or alcohol, or flush it down the toilet. Wash the area with disinfectant and apply an antiseptic to the bite site. Watch for signs of illness or fever over a couple of weeks, and if you fall sick, contact a doctor immediately.