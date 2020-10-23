YARD AND GARDEN: Even evergreens change when fall comes around

The arrival of fall/autumn brings not only cooler temperatures but also a change in scenery. Our trees transition from green to golds, yellows, oranges, purples, reds, and browns, blanketing our landscapes in a kaleidoscope of colors. We expect our deciduous trees like maples, oaks, sweetgum, and dogwoods to change color and drop their leaves. They aren’t the only trees that do undergo these changes, though.

Despite being called evergreens, conifers (pine, spruce, yew, cedar, etc.) will also drop their needles (leaves) in the fall. Just like in deciduous trees, the leaves of conifers will change colors and begin to drop in response to shorter days and cooler temperatures as winter approaches. While this may be alarming, this is normal for this time of year.

Conifers will produce new needles every year. Therefore, there are always new and old needles on a tree at one time. How long these older needles stay on a tree will depend on the species. Eastern white pines will usually keep their needles for 2-3 years. Other pines, like Austrian and Scots, pines usually keep their needles for three years, and red pines for four years. Spruces typically keep their needles longer than pines do, generally for 5-7 years.