I always forget how busy springtime can be. It seems like as soon as I finish a workshop or article, it is time for another one.

I've decided the "plant of the month" will be tomatoes. Most households that garden, plant tomatoes, and because this is the season that we are selecting and planting them, I thought I'd write about them.

They were introduced in Europe in the 16th century and were called Pomo d'oro or "golden apples." We got the name tomato from the Aztec language or Spanish word "tomatl."

Tomatoes have slightly different names in different countries but usually translate to "apple of love or love apple". There are more than 10,000 different varieties grown all over the world. China is the leading grower of tomatoes, followed by the USA, then India.

Tomatoes started out as tiny yellow fruits about the size of a cherry. Now they can be quite large. The 2020 world record-breaking variety Domingo, weighed in at a whopping 10.795 pounds with a circumference of 33 inches. However, a common variety that is said to be the best-tasting large tomato is the Brandywine.

Tomatoes range in color from red, pink, yellow, black, purple, or white. They can have solid colors or striped. The flavor can be acidic to mild. But, one thing is for sure, do not eat the bitter vines or leaves as they are toxic. The toxin in the tomato plant is the same as in potatoes, tobacco, eggplant, and peppers as they are in the nightshade family.

While the plant is toxic, its fruit that we eat as a "vegetable" is very healthy and contains lycopene, potassium, and vitamins. It is said to be heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory, and linked to brain health. Lycopene is what gives tomatoes, papaya, and melons its pinkish-red color.

Our outdoor temperatures greatly influence tomato plant production. The ideal range for pollen on the plant's flower is between 55 degrees at night and 85 during the day. Proper pollination will not happen outside of these temperature parameters as the pollen becomes sticky and unworkable.

During the summer when temperatures are above 85 degrees, continue to water and care for your plants and later in the summer when the temperatures drop into that range, they will set blossoms and pollinate. If the blossoms do not become pollinated, they will fall off of the plant and will not grow fruit. The blossoms are considered a complete flower, meaning that it has reproductive parts of a male and female flower. They can be pollinated by wind as well as insects.

There are two kinds of tomato plants. Determinate and indeterminate. Determinate plants grow more compact - more like a bush, produce larger yields in a shorter time and most of the fruits ripen at once. This is beneficial if you want to can, freeze, or dehydrate a quantity at one time. Indeterminate plants have a large, sprawling habit and produce fruit longer. This is beneficial if you don't want all the fruit at once.

Plant where your tomatoes can get 6-10 hours of sunlight. Also don't plant in the same location year after year and stake or cage your plants to help prevent bacterial and fungal diseases. This helps with good air circulation and prevents pathogens in the soil from getting on your plants.

Now, I'm looking forward to enjoying a juicy slice of tomato on my burgers and sandwiches. How about you?