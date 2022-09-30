YARD AND GARDEN: Fall is the time to plant those bulbs

Fall is the time to plant bulbs. Think big. Large drifts of spring-blooming bulbs make the best displays.

The good news is that the more you buy, the less you pay per bulb.

When your shipment arrives, if you have ordered from a catalog, plant as soon as possible because stored bulbs can turn mushy and moldy.

Many bulbs return for decades; others are best planted each year. With proper planting, early-, mid-, and late-season bulbs provide months of beauty. Planting time varies by region and type of bulb. If the soil is not frozen, tulips may be planted as late as December.

How to plant bulbs starts with clearing an area where drainage is good, and amending the soil with plenty of compost. Scatter bulbs for a natural look rather than plant in rows.

The biggest question is how deep the bulb should be planted. A rule of thumb is to plant bulbs roughly six weeks before hard frost in holes at least twice as deep as the bulb is tall. Planted too deeply the bulb may rot or growth may weaken when stems emerge in the spring. Shallow planting leads to poor root development and stunted growth. Be sure the pointed end of the bulb is facing upward. Cover with quality topsoil and water well.

After planting, apply granular fertilizer on top of the soil and work into the soil shallowly. Do not put the fertilizer in the planting hole. Horticulturists recommend a fertilizer such as 10-10-10 because it is higher in phosphorus and potash.

Every spring fertilize spring bulbs after leaves emerge and again after the flowers have faded. Summer and fall bulbs should be fertilized monthly from shoot emergence until the plants reach full flower. Bulbs planted as annuals may not require fertilizer. Do not braid or tie decaying foliage or remove it until it is completely yellow because during this time the bulb is storing food manufactured by the foliage.

One of the biggest problems for bulbs is critters. If deer, squirrels, or rabbits threaten your bulbs consider planting Narcissus as most animals shun them. Other seldom-molested bulbs include alliums, snowdrops, and Spanish bluebells. However, even if critters don’t eat the bulbs, squirrels and chipmunks often dig them up anyway.

Using a window screen by laying it on top of the fresh planting will allow rain to penetrate while protecting the bulbs. The screening can be removed when the ground is frozen. Be sure to clean up the garden by picking up the bulbs' papery skins (called tunics) after planting, as critters will use the scent to sniff out the bulbs. Also, avoid fertilizing with bone meal as it is irresistible to skunks and other critters.

Methods for planting bulbs are as numerous as gardeners since just about everybody has a preference for a specific tool as bulb planters come in all sizes. Also many have a preference as to whether they stand or kneel (placing a board under your feet or knees helps to prevent the soil from compacting as much.). The results come spring should reward the gardener for a job well done.

Another consideration is to use tulips or daffodils in a container. Be sure the container has adequate drainage as bulbs will rot while standing in water. The pot should match the scale of the bulbs they contain. Don’t jam the bulbs in the container. The bulbs can touch but don’t let them touch the sides of the container. The large bulbs should be planted six to eight inches from the surface while smaller bulbs should be about five inches deep.

Remember that most bulbs need a 15-week cold period; count backward from the estimated bloom time to determine the correct planting time for container planting. Water well and place the containers in a sheltered place out of the wind and away from the hot sun. A garage is an ideal location. If the container is too heavy to move be sure to insulate the outside of the container in the North. While in the South avoid dark containers that conduct and trap heat.