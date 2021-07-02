YARD AND GARDEN: Fertilizing your plants doesn't have to be a difficult decision

Master Gardener Rita Wiessing talks about fertilizers.

One of the more difficult decisions that gardeners must make is about fertilizing their plants.

Plants, just like people, require an assortment of nutrients in order to survive and to grow to maturity. The answers they need are: which nutrients, how much of each, when and why. Of course with plants, carbon, hydrogen and oxygen are three of the basics and maybe three of the easiest. Plants take these elements from air and water.

However, in addition, there are other elements that are generally needed by most higher forms of plants. Keep in mind that there are exceptions to the norm because of the environments in which various plants exist such as oceans or extremes of temperature or rainfall.

The required elements are often divided into two groups: macronutrients which plants need in larger quantities and micronutrients which are needed in minute quantities.

Among the macronutrients are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. They are represented by the three numbers on a bag of fertilizer. N (nitrogen) is important in foliage development as well as proteins, nucleic acids and other compounds, P (phosphorus) is needed for root and flower bud development among other things, and K (potassium) aids in enzyme development, cell membranes, and overall plant health.

The numbers such as 5-10-5 tell the percent of each within the bag and come in a range of concentrations such s 10-10-10, 12-12-12 and a host of others. The rest of the material in the bag is filler and may contain other nutrients. It is important to read the label and to select a fertilizer with appropriate concentrations for what you wish to accomplish.

For example one fertilizer on the market is 9-58-8 and advertises that it great for transplanting (root development) and flowering. Lawn fertilizer high in nitrogen is a good choice for grass or evergreens but a poor choice for tomatoes or roses.

Keep in mind that over fertilizing is as big of a problem as not fertilizing. Too much nitrogen can cause leaves to burn and the excess nutrients can be carried into sewers, streams, rivers, and lakes and result in large algae growths which can lead to other environmental problems.

In addition to N P K, calcium and magnesium are two other elements often listed as macronutrients. If you grow tomatoes, you may be aware of the importance of calcium to prevent blossom end rot.

Having a good soil test every few years, should show the level of most macronutrients and even some of the micronutrients in the soil. These micronutrients include iron, boron, manganese, zinc, sulfur, copper, molybdenum, chlorine, and a few others. Although needed in much smaller quantities, they are still vital to healthy growth and development. Take for example iron.

If you have ever grown pin oaks or river birch tree, you may have seen how a lack of iron causes the leaves to turn yellow (chlorosis) and fall of before fall begins. If you suspect a nutrient deficiency in your plant, a little research can lead you to what you might try to remedy the situation.

Plant varieties have different requirements and it may take more than one growing season or one phone conference to determine the problem. Scientists took years to discover the importance of sodium to sugar beets and molybdenum to legumes.

The next big question may be which type of fertilizer to use — organic or inorganic.

Organic fertilizers are made from something that was alive. They are usually milder and have lower N P K numbers. The choices can include fish fertilizer, compost, worm castings, rotted manure, and blood, bone, alfalfas, and cottonseed meals just to name a few.

Inorganic fertilizers are usually less expensive, have higher levels of nutrients, and produce quicker results but have the potential to burn leaves and kill beneficial bacteria, fungi and insects in the soil.

Organic fertilizers such as compost can be applied to plants any time of the year. Inorganic fertilizers are often applied in the spring and repeated depending on the type of plant. For example, potted plants, annuals, and some vegetable may require a summer and fall feeding until flower and vegetable production stops.

This bit of information is like the proverbial tip of the iceberg. There is such a mass of information on the functions of various elements and different fertilizing practices and results that it can keep you reading for weeks.

However, as you continue to garden you will figure out what works best in your conditions, with your plants, and you will be successful and confident and enjoying your garden.

Master Gardener Park Walk Series continues

Master Gardener Park Walk Series has three remaining walks to enjoy. Walks will take place the first Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m..

Stroll through the pollinator plots at the Charleston Library in July, Lytle Park in August, and Heritage Park in September.

Registration is free. Call the Coles County Extension office at 217-345-7034 to reserve your spot.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725.

Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

