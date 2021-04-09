YARD AND GARDEN: Gardeners should keep an eye out for jumping worms

More good news, the purchase of any kind of organic matter amendments that have been pasteurized or composted (where temperatures will reach 140 degrees) will not contain viable eggs.

How do we manage jumping worms?

The adult worm is the one generating the overwintering cocoons, so when you find them, removal is the best option. Birds do not like to eat them as they are too slimy and do not taste good. (I can confirm the slimy part, not so much how they taste.)

You can place them in a plastic bag and they will die very quickly, and then throw them out with the trash. There have been studies showing the eggs will die at 104 degrees, but that is not practical for us gardeners. Your best bet is to focus on managing the adults until research tells us more.

For more information on identifying these worms, visit https://extension.illinois.edu/dkk/horticulture. If you suspect you have a population of jumping worms, please contact me at hentsche@illinois.edu or 630-584-6166, or the University of Illinois Plant Clinic at plantclinic@illinois.edu or 217-333-0519.