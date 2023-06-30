Global climate change is expected to accelerate in the future because of the continuous rising of air temperature and atmospheric carbon dioxide levels that ultimately alters the rainfall patterns and their distribution.

Although deficient water input from rainfall is usually the main driver for drought stress, the loss of water from soils through evaporation, which is driven by high-temperature events, high light intensity, and dry wind, can further aggravate an existing drought stress event.

Global climate change typically results in prevalent drought stress conditions over vast areas at a global scale. These drought stress conditions can affect the way we garden.

One of the main needs of plants is water. This need can be hard to satisfy when gardening in drought conditions. When water is scarce, plants experience stress, increased pest activity and failure to thrive.

This is why planting drought-resistant plants and using proven water management techniques are important to the modern landscaper. The no-nonsense approach encompasses cultural and selection factors to minimize plant stress and still create a beautiful landscape.

The first way to manage the garden in a drought is to choose appropriate plant specimens. Use native plants that are familiar with your conditions and plants that do well in low-moisture soils. Planting drought-resistant plants not only minimizes your water usage, but also these species are generally hardy in high heat and soils with poor fertility. Some options might include perennials like sedum, lavender, agastache, penstemon, and coneflower.

Water stress affects plant performance morphologically, physiologically, and biochemically. These changes can cause smaller or fewer leaves, dwarf plants, decreases in growth and photosynthesis, reduction in chlorophyll, and oxidative damage. The combination of these changes can cause plants to be unhealthy and perform poorly. To keep plants vigorous and healthy, keep them well-hydrated especially during drought conditions.

South Dakota University and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign published similar suggestions to help plants during drought conditions.

First, water with a soaker hose or a drip system to help wet the soil evenly and slowly. Watering early in the morning will help plants throughout the day. Containers will need daily watering. Mulching around plants and trees decreases soil temperatures and increases moisture retention keeping plants cool and moist. Be sure to deadhead wilting leaves and dying blooms to help plants save energy.

Using fertilizers encourages growth, which requires more water. Help plants retain moisture by reducing or stopping the use of fertilizers. Finally, avoid the use of herbicides and pesticides, they are much less effective during drought and can damage drought-stressed plants and turf.

Following these steps will help plants stay hydrated and minimize plant stress, keeping them looking beautiful and vigorous throughout the season.