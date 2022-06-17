YARD AND GARDEN: Get acquainted with the 'Chelsea Chop'

Master Gardener Darla Chouinard introduces us to the Chelsea Chop.

I recently learned that a common garden practice that I've been doing for many years is also known by another name. Every year, I "prune" or "cut back" some of my fall blooming perennials (plants that come back every year). I just found out that this seasonal practice is called the "Chelsea Chop."

The pruning method named the "Chelsea Chop" originated at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. They do their pruning around the end of May or early June and it coincides with the Chelsea Flower Show. The Chelsea Chop limits the size and increases the quantity of blooms on herbaceous plants.

By pruning back plants at least one third to half, they do not grow tall and leggy, and the weight of the blooms don't make the stem flop to the ground in the fall. It gives the plant a more compact form with many more beautiful blooms to enjoy. The blooms may be smaller but are more abundant. Another benefit of the Chelsea Chop is that it extends the flowering season. Having a longer flowering season is beneficial to bees looking for pollen and nectar later in the year when most plants are done flowering.

Plants I’ve used this pruning method on are chrysanthemums and sedums. For decades, I've pruned back my chrysanthemums. It makes me a little sad to do it but it really pays off when they finally bloom. I started pruning my tall fall blooming sedums after I discovered that when the deer excessively eat the tops off and after they snap out of the haphazard pruning, they look beautiful.

I also give my short sedums a trim when they flop onto the sidewalk and reduce the square footage of my walkway. They grow back with gusto. If you want to increase your quantity of sedums, the part you remove can be easily rooted and planted to create more plants. I also find that my sedums grow quite well in my informal compost pile. The time to do the Chelsea Chop in our zone is around 4th of July.

The Chelsea Chop isn't necessary for a plants survival. Without pruning, a plant can grow tall, have larger blooms, but it may need support. When the plant is not pruned, the tall top shoot prohibits additional shoots from branching out in a hormonal process called apical dominance. A single growing stem inhibits bud outgrowth. When we prune the stem, buds form, and new stems form from the buds and the plant fills out.

Many summer and autumn flowering perennials can be Chelsea Chopped. Some that respond well include: chrysanthemums, sedums, Echinacea pupurea (purple coneflower), Helenium (sneezeweed), Phlox, Achillea (yarrow), Campanula (bellflowers), Asters, Rudbeckias (black eyed Susan and gloriosa daisy), Penstemons (beardtongue), and Nepeta (catmint) to name a few.

While we are talking about plant maintenance, many plants also benefit from deadheading or pruning the spent bloom. This is an ongoing project that helps stimulate more blooms by channeling energy away from seed production. Disposing of the spent blossoms before seeds mature can control the unwanted spread of some of native and non-native plants. This practice greatly cuts down on weeding later.

Always make sure your pruners or shears are sanitized before pruning to prevent the spread of pathogens or disease.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

