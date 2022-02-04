YARD AND GARDEN: Get ready for spring with Master Gardeners

Join Master Gardeners for a fun morning of door prizes and engaging speakers both beginning and expert gardeners will enjoy.

The new year seems to be going by fast and I realized this week that the 12th annual Spring into Gardening Conference is just around the corner.

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners of Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie, and Shelby Counties will present this conference from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S. Ninth St., in Mattoon. The doors will open at 8 a.m. for check-in. The cost for the workshop is $30 per person.

This event is planned and presented each year by the master gardener volunteers in our area to serve two purposes.

First, the conference is designed to provide a continuing education opportunity for gardeners, homeowners, and landowners in East Central Illinois.

Secondly, the revenue from the event helps support the local outreach efforts of University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener volunteers, bringing you workshops and learning opportunities throughout the year.

Last year, master gardeners offered a fruit tree pruning workshop, a guided park walk series, a “How to Grow Potatoes in a Bucket” workshop, and much more.

At Spring into Gardening, educators from Extension will share their passion for growing plants, attracting pollinators, and composting how-tos. I think you will find the 2022 Spring into Gardening event topics very informative and entertaining.

Horticulture Educator Ken Johnson will present information on how to use raised beds to maximize your space and produce your favorite vegetables. Ken will discuss where to place your garden and proper plant selection. Horticulture Educator Jennifer Fishburn will explain pollinator plant options that will produce a beautiful and fruitful space important to creating a habitat for pollinators. Energy and Environmental Stewardship Educator Duane Friend will talk about how to produce high-quality, nutrient-rich compost by selecting the right mix of materials to add to your compost.

In addition to this great lineup of speakers, the Master Gardeners will be offering a silent auction and delicious refreshments throughout the morning. Garden novelties will be available for purchase and resources are included with admission.

If you are interested in attending the 2022 Spring into Gardening event, keep in mind that registration closes on February 21 or when available spaces have been filled. To register visit go.illinois.edu/SPRIG22.

For more information or for assistance registering for the event, call the extension office in Coles County at 217-345-7034.

