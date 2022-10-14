YARD AND GARDEN: Get to know the invasive 'bad guys' in your garden

Do you love the brilliant red fall color of the burning bush? Me too.

But did you know it is a thug taking over and crowding out native plants? This article names the "Bad Guys" and provides you with environmentally friendly native alternatives.

Why should I care?

Invasive species are expensive. They decrease agricultural production and are costly to control. The annual estimated cost in the United States of invasive plant species is estimated at $33 billion. And they may impact your livelihood or leisure directly. They can devastate key industries including seafood, agriculture, timber, and hydroelectricity as well as impact recreation such as boating, fishing, hunting, gardening and hiking. Invasive species harm our environment. They threaten biological diversity by out-competing native species and reducing wildlife food and habitat.

Headwaters Invasive Plant Partnership published a valuable resource with photos and the Latin names of many invasive species. I used to think the Latin names were just hoity-toity gardeners showing off their knowledge. However, I've learned that with the Latin name, you can be sure that you are referring to one specific plant; no other plant in the world has exactly the same name. Whereas, if you use the common name, there might be multiple plants with that name. You can find resources by searching for “Headwaters Invasive Plant Partnership” online. There you will find all kinds of information about invasive plants and you can print many resources.

TREE AND SHRUB INVASIVES: Japanese barberry, Burning bush, Privet, Callery/Bradford pear, Autumn Olive, Russian Olive, Amur Cork Tree, Norway Maple, European Black Alder, Bush Honeysuckle.

GROW THESE NATIVES INSTEAD: New Jersey Tea, Chokeberry, Sumac, Vibernum Blackhaw, Spicebush, Serviceberry, Flowering Dogwood, Red Twig Dogwood, American Filbert/Hazelnut, Red Oak, Hawthorn, Red Maple, Black Gum, Common Hackberry, Kentucky Coffeetree.

HERBACEOUS FLOWERING INVASIVE PLANTS: Dame's Rocket, Purple Loosestrife, Knotweed

GROW THESE NATIVES INSTEAD: Wild Sweet William/Phlox, Foxglove Beardtongue, Blue-eyed grass, Swamp Milkweed, Blazing Star/Liatris, Obedient Plant, False Solomon's Seal, Goat's Beard, Solomon's Seal

INVASIVE GRASSES: Chinese Silvergrass, Giant Reed, Plume Grass, Amur Silvergrass

GROW THESE NATIVES INSTEAD: Little Bluestem, Big Bluestem, Prairie Cordgrass, Bottlebrush Grass, Prairie Dropseed, Indian Grass, Fountain Grass, Northern Sea Oats (This grass will grow in shade)

INVASIVE VINES: Sweet Autumn Clematis, Oriental Bittersweet, Hall's Honeysuckle.

GROW THESE NATIVES INSTEAD: Dutchman's Pipe, Virginia Creeper, American Wisteria, Riverbank Grape, American Bittersweet, Leatherflower/ Bluebill, Virgin's Bower/Woodbine, Grape Honeysuckle

INVASIVE GROUND COVERS: Common Periwinkle/ Myrtle, Bishop's Weed/Goutweed, Creeping Jenny/Moneywort, Wintercreeper

PLANT THESE NATIVES INSTEAD: Bearberry/ Kinnikinnick, Allegheny Spurge, Bloodroot, Canada Mayflower, Pennsylvania Sedge, Alum Root, Fragrant Sumac, Wild Ginger

INVASIVE AQUATIC PLANTS: Water Lettuce, Common Water Hyacinth, Narrowleaf Cattail

GROW THESE NATIVES INSTEAD: Lizard's Tail, Longleaf Pondweed, Bottlebrush/Longhair Sedge, American White Waterlily, Green Bullrush, Pickerelweed, Giant Bur-reed, Blue Flag Iris, Sweet Flag iris.

An added bonus: Native plants are best suited to local conditions – hardy, with few pest problems and are not prima donnas. They require little care. Grow native.