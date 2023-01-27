YARD AND GARDEN: Get you summer garden ready now with proper seed starting

It may seem early, but now is the time to start thinking about your summer garden.

Whether your goal is delicate ornamentals, colorful native flowers, or a robust vegetable garden, a little planning right now can be essential to your garden’s success.

One of the best ways you can prepare for harvest and enjoyment is by starting your garden now, with seeds indoors.

Extra preparation is just the beginning of the benefits of starting seeds indoors. Growing your plants from seeds gives you an affordable edge on a greater variety of plants. Buying seeds is often cheaper than buying the plants from a nursery, and seeds are often carried in a wider variety, allowing you to experiment with more plants than you would normally have access to from local vendors.

Also, seeds, unlike live plants, can be saved for a long time after purchasing so growing from seed can cut down on buyer’s remorse if you end up with less time or garden space than you thought. Many seeds can be stored in the refrigerator for one to three years, though the sooner you use them, the higher the rates of germination when you do sow them.

On top of practical benefits, you cannot discount the fun of challenging yourself with a new gardening experience. If you are ready to take the challenge, there are some considerations to begin with.

The first is knowing your seed. Some seeds will thrive with a headstart inside, but others may be hindered by the transplanting process and are best being sown directly outdoors when the weather is right. Most seed packets will have the information you need but there are many additional resources online, including the Illinois Extension website.

The most important factor is timing your seeds right so they are ready to be transplanted outside at the right time.

Next, consider carefully where your indoor seed operation will fit into your home. Despite popular belief, the windowsill is not the most ideal place to start seeds.

Seeds need a consistent amount of heat and moisture to sprout and grow healthy and strong. The variability of these factors throughout the day on a windowsill can cause problems for seedlings such as bent stems, leggy stems, disease, and even death. More ideal is a location in your home with lots of light, that’s not too hot or cold, and has stable humidity.

However, beyond the needs of the plants you must also consider the convenience of the space for your use. Is it an area of your house that you can get a bit dirty? Is it a high-traffic area where kids or pets may disturb delicate seedlings? Will there be space for your seeds if you decide to transfer them to larger containers? These are all questions you should answer before you start your seeds to avoid headaches later in the process.

Once you have the right seeds and an appropriate location, there are just a few more things you need to get started. Containers for starting seeds can be nearly anything that is clean and has drainage holes. Egg cartons and reused plant trays can be excellent options, or many stores sell special kits specifically for starting seeds. In any case, you will need to fill the containers of your choice with a germination medium.

Any medium that is loose, fine, and well-draining will do the trick for starting your seeds. Finally, plant your seeds in the medium, following the directions on the seed package and lightly water them. Over the coming weeks, keep the growing medium moist but not soggy to allow the seeds to sprout. You may wish to cover the whole container with a clear plastic covering to keep moisture in, but make sure that it does not restrict sunlight.