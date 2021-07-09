YARD AND GARDEN: Good soil is the foundation of successful gardening

Master Gardener Kathy Hummel gives some insights about clay.

Got Clay?

Few things can strike fear into the hearts of gardeners like heavy clay soil. The foundation of successful gardening is good soil. If you get the soil right, you are two-thirds of the way to a beautiful garden. Unfortunately, few of us move into a home where the soil is already perfect.

When we moved to the country, we were faced with a heavy clay soil that we could have fired for bricks to side our house. In fact, when we were building our home, we dug a burn pit. One time, while digging around in there, I heard a “clink” which turned out to be a piece of our lovely soil which had been fired by our burning!

Another story: The person who dug our sewage system told us our soil was the type the contractors haul in to line the retention ponds along the interstates, so they won’t leak.

Why is clay soil so troublesome?

The problem is that clay particles are very small in comparison to others found in the soil. For instance, if a clay particle were the size of a baseball, the average grain of sand would be, relatively speaking, the size of a Greyhound bus. Because clay particles are so tiny, they pack together easily and become very dense, virtually impermeable to water and air, which are essential for healthy soil.

Use humus to improve clay soil

If you have clay soil, there is no reason to call in a backhoe or a D-9 dozer to dig it out. A better idea is to amend it. This will help break up the clay particles so water can trickle through and delicate roots can grow in the air pockets. The best way to separate these particles is to integrate coarser or larger particles such as humus. Humus is any decayed organic material like decayed leaves, old ground up bark or compost. If you do not have a compost bin, you can purchase bagged compost or even have it delivered by the cubic yard.

Get to digging

Begin by loosening the clay in the area where you want to create a bed to a depth of about 8-10 inches. Make sure you do it when the ground is not soggy. We who have clay soil know it’s difficult to catch it at the just-right stage in between muck and brick. It just takes careful watching. If you work it when it’s too wet, it causes even less amenable soil than before because it destroys its structure and makes it even more “brick-y”.

Once the ground is broken up, add 3 inches of compost, 3 inches of ground, decomposed bark, and 1-2 inches of at least year-old manure from plant-eating animals, not carnivores. Note well the AGED manure. If you use the fresh product, you will “burn” your plants. Yup. They’ll die.

Once you have added all the amendments, till the ground until everything is well-blended. If you do not have access to a tiller, you can do this by hand with a garden fork or shovel. It just takes more effort. Think of it as a cardio workout. You will know that you have the texture right if you can squeeze a moist handful of soil in your fist and it reluctantly falls apart when you open your hand.

A word about lovely manure:

Not only does well-rotted manure help the composition of the soil but it brings nutrients as well. When you purchase a bag of basic commercial fertilizer like 13-13-13 you get 13% nitrogen, 13% phosphorous and 13% potassium but nothing else.

Granted these are staples that plants need, but they also need other trace elements such iron, boron, and magnesium. Manure has all these trace elements, plus a heaping dose of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium. For plants, manure is like a well-balanced meal and a multi-vitamin all in one.

You can purchase manure in bags from your local garden center. Typically, bagged manure has gone through a heat process that sterilizes any weed seeds that might be lurking, and it helps to deodorize it. Also, you do not have to worry about it being too fresh and burning your plants. Check the back of the bag for recommend rates of application.

Once you have the texture just right, top the soil with 2-3 inches of bark mulch. As the mulch decomposes, it will supply your garden with plenty of organic matter while reducing weeds and retaining moisture. Enjoy your healthy soil.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, visit the Master Gardener Hotline page at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725.Be sure to visit U of I Extension’s horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

