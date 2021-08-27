YARD AND GARDEN: 'Hardy' mums require work to help keep them that way

Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood shares information about chrysanthemums this week.

What does the term “hardy” mean? As far as gardening goes, and as applied to mums, most people assume that mums labeled “hardy” will overwinter fine and come back the next year, maybe even for several years. In other words, expectations are that the plant will more or less be a perennial.

I have had people ask me why their fall-planted hardy mums disappeared and were never seen again. I have wondered the same thing. Let’s examine a few reasons those mums might have not performed as expected.

First, there is labeling. Just because a mum label says that a plant is “hardy” doesn’t necessarily mean that it will live to rise again. One big factor that contributes to a mum’s success or not is the weather. Some winters are harsher than others, of course. Most gardeners have experienced losing a favorite plant — mum or not — that was supposed to overwinter just fine, maybe even had in the past, but succumbed to a harsh winter anyway.

In the case of mums, this usually involves freezing and thawing, killing the plants if their root systems are not firmly established. Plant mums early enough to give them plenty of time to establish good root growth. Be sure to plant them in a protected location and mulch them to provide insulation. Do not plant mums in open, windy areas. It is also recommended to amend the soil with at least four inches of organic matter before planting.

Factors beyond your control may also influence how any plant, not just mums, performs for you. This is especially true regarding the care of the plant before you acquired it. For instance, a plant might have consistently been overwatered or dried out too much.

Plants may also have been fertilized incorrectly. Some other growing conditions such as sunlight amounts might have also compromised the plant, especially sun lovers. Incidentally, sunlight affects mums a bit differently than other plants because their nature is to bloom as the hours of sunlight lessen each day. Look for healthy plants before purchasing.

If you do have mums that have reappeared in the spring, you need to keep the plant(s) pinched back until approximately July 4 if you want that “cushiony” looking plant later. This forces the plant to grow out instead of up. I missed the boat this past spring on one of my mums and ended up with a 24-inch tall, washed out small bloomed “weed.”

One of the best mums I ever had was one I planted in the spring when it was small. The blooms looked like white daisies and the plant returned in fine form yearly. Here, again, it had plenty of growing time to establish itself, and it was a variety that seemed destined to come back yearly. I have found it difficult to find small mums to plant in spring, though.

If you haven’t put out a mum or two yet this year, think about it. Planting now might give them time for good root development if frost doesn’t come too early. They will add color and texture to your fall landscape. If you don’t have a place to put one in the ground, consider displaying a mum in a basket or other container on your front porch, or on one or more steps. They might even coax an appreciative glance or smile out of someone.

For additional interesting and informative reading about fall flowers, visit the Illinois Extension website. If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

