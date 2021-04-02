YARD AND GARDEN: Have you tried asparagus?

Master Gardener Rita Wiessing shares her thoughts on asparagus:
For many years, asparagus was thought of primarily as a spring vegetable but better shipping and refrigeration methods have made it available in grocery stores in the U.S. nearly year round.
Unlike most vegetables which are grown and harvested in a single season, asparagus is one of the few perennial vegetables in our USDA hardiness zone. In fact, it is hardy throughout all of zones 2 through 8.
If you are fond of asparagus and would love to have it really fresh, you may want to consider growing your own. Because it is a perennial, it is a little more complicated than growing annual plants but the benefits are also greater.
Asparagus can be grown from seeds or plants, but if you are growing it from seeds it will require considerably more time and patience. For that reason, most people choose to purchase plants called crowns and begin there.
Asparagus should be planted in early spring as soon as the soil can be worked and is usually put in the ground about the same time as potatoes. Choose a site that gets full sun; and because it will continue to produce for 20 or more years, pick a location where it will not be disturbed — possibly along one side of the garden.
The bed should have good drainage as it does not tolerate wet roots. If you do not have a well-drained area, a raised bed will work well. Neutral to slightly acidic soil with a pH of around 6.5 to 7 is the best choice.
Plants are sold as crowns with a compact bud in the center with small, thin roots growing out in all directions. To plant the crowns, dig a trench 12-18 inches wide and 6-8 inches deep in rows three feet apart. Mound the soil carefully along the sides of the trench as you will use it to refill the trench as the plants grow.
Soak the crowns for a short time before planting. Then ridge the soil in the trench about two inches high in the center. Place the crown atop this ridge and spread the roots in all directions. Cover the crown with two inches of soil. Space the crowns 12 to 18 inches apart in the row. When you are finished, water in all the plants.
As the days and weeks progress, young spears will begin to shoot up. They will be quite slender. Begin to add more soil from the sides of the trench. Do not cover the spears completely, only the base. Continue this process as the spears grow until you have used all of the soil. It is important to keep the bed weed free. To do this, adding a four to six inch layer of mulch will help.
During the first two years, it is recommended that you fertilize as you do the rest of your garden with a balanced 10-10-10 or 12-12-12 fertilizer and do not harvest any asparagus. During the third year, you may harvest spears that are larger than a half inch in diameter for about a month.
By year four, you can harvest any spears that are a half to three quarters inch in diameter and five to eight inches long. This can be done for about eight weeks in the spring. Harvest by cutting the spears close to the ground.
After you stop harvesting, give another feeding of fertilizer and scatter another inch or so of compost. The tops will look like giant ferns. Do not cut them off until they have been killed by frost. Then clean up the bed, removing the tops, and adding another two or three inches of mulch.
Fresh asparagus should be refrigerated soon after picking. To use, rinse in cold water and pat dry. It can be eaten raw or in hundreds of other recipes. When you select asparagus crowns, it will be available in numerous varieties. Some of them are sterile and do not produce seed. Older varieties may produce seeds in tiny red fruits. One is a deep burgundy color, higher in sugar content and is great raw.
Growing asparagus sounds complicated but truly is not difficult and has long term rewards. If you want a new gardening adventure, give it a try.
