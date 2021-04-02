YARD AND GARDEN: Have you tried asparagus?

Plants are sold as crowns with a compact bud in the center with small, thin roots growing out in all directions. To plant the crowns, dig a trench 12-18 inches wide and 6-8 inches deep in rows three feet apart. Mound the soil carefully along the sides of the trench as you will use it to refill the trench as the plants grow.

Soak the crowns for a short time before planting. Then ridge the soil in the trench about two inches high in the center. Place the crown atop this ridge and spread the roots in all directions. Cover the crown with two inches of soil. Space the crowns 12 to 18 inches apart in the row. When you are finished, water in all the plants.

As the days and weeks progress, young spears will begin to shoot up. They will be quite slender. Begin to add more soil from the sides of the trench. Do not cover the spears completely, only the base. Continue this process as the spears grow until you have used all of the soil. It is important to keep the bed weed free. To do this, adding a four to six inch layer of mulch will help.

During the first two years, it is recommended that you fertilize as you do the rest of your garden with a balanced 10-10-10 or 12-12-12 fertilizer and do not harvest any asparagus. During the third year, you may harvest spears that are larger than a half inch in diameter for about a month.