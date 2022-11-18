YARD AND GARDEN: How fruit saved soldiers

I am always interested in how America has taken part and pitched in to help win wars. It was widely known that during World War II, we had Victory Gardens, U.S. School Garden Army (A garden for every child, a child for every garden), and citizens saved items to put towards the war effort from glass, rubber, scrap metals to vegetables.

I recently learned of a war effort that was a great life-saving effort during World War I. Americans did their patriotic duty to help soldiers survive the attacks by collecting fruit pits and fruit stones.

About a hundred years ago, during World War I, Germans blindsided the allies with lethal chemical poisonous gas attacks by releasing chlorine gas. When the wind was just right, the fumes would slowly creep over battlefields and settle in trench crevices. It would seep into the Allies lungs and smother them resulting in a gruesome and painful death. Before 1915, soldiers had to resort to wearing urine soaked rags as masks that didn't do much to filter out toxins. Approximately 90,000 soldiers were killed by the toxic gases.

In 1915, two years before America entered the war, Indiana native James Bert Garner discovered that gasses could be subdued with activated wood charcoal filters in a mask. The useless byproduct from fruit and nuts were discovered to make a better grade charcoal than wood charcoal. The superior activated charcoal was made from natural fibers in peach pits, walnut shells, cherries, plums, apricots, olives, coconuts, chestnuts, horse chestnuts and other various nutshells.

It took 200 peach pits or 7 pounds of pits and shells to produce enough carbon to manufacture one mask. These were mixed with anti-gas chemicals. These filters were placed on both sides of a mask chamber, the nose was clamped off and the soldier would breathe through his mouth. Soldiers were trained to hold heir breath for six seconds while the mask was being adjusted. Four breaths of the deadly poison was enough to kill them.

The United States called for a nationwide collection. While contests were held in schools, the biggest promoters of the drives, besides the Red Cross, were the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts. They held peach pit drives and staffed barrel collection sites. The National Council of Boy Scouts offered cash rewards to the troops collecting the most. Pits were also collected at restaurants, hotels, bakeries, confectioners and families. Some counties also hosted "Gas Mask Days" to accelerate donations.

Volunteers also processed carloads of rotting peaches, by rubbing the pulp through a screen, cleaning the pits, then drying the pits to be burned at high temperatures in iron cylinders to make the charcoal.

And that is how fruit helped win the war.