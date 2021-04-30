YARD AND GARDEN: How to attract beneficial insects to your garden

Master Gardener Lucille Saunders shares some thoughts on beneficial insects and how best to attract them to your garden:
There is a bug on my plant. I have to kill it. Stop! The majority of us think all insects on our plants or in the grass are a problem that has to be eliminated but many insects are very beneficial to our garden.
Lady beetles and praying mantises are two beneficial insects that we are likely to recognize. A few of the benefits of the Lady Beetle is that it feeds on aphids, other insects, pollen, nectar, and honeydew. These insects can actually be purchased but once released in your garden they rarely stay where they are released due to natural tendencies to disperse. Adult colonies in Illinois overwinter under leaves or bark.
The praying mantis is the only insect that can look over its shoulder, turning its head 180 degrees. They can see up to 60 feet away. They are an aggressive predator, eating any and all types of insects and spiders, ambushing unaware victims.
The ground beetle preys upon numerous insects and eggs in the soil as does its larvae. They like to hide in dark moist places like mulch, groundcovers, fallen branches, and rocks. They are fast runners so they rarely use their wings to fly. Some produce noxious secretions to deter predators.
Now that we know we want some insects in our garden, how do we attract them? While buying and releasing beneficial insects can help control large populations of insect pests, a better approach in our home garden is to encourage and attract populations of these insects, avoiding insecticides as much as possible.
Many beneficial insects are more sensitive to insecticides than pests so the key is to choose products that have little or no residual activity. While the present beneficial insects will be killed, new ones coming into your garden will not be affected.
It is important to have as much diversity as possible in your plantings. A mix of trees, shrubs, turfgrass, annuals, and perennial flowers is best. Permanent plantings provide a place for them to overwinter. The adults of many beneficial insects feed primarily on pollen and nectar, so something must be in bloom from early spring until late fall to aid in their survival.
The best flower families to attract beneficial insects are:
Carrot Family (Apiaceae) which includes caraway (Carum carvi); coriander/cilantro (Coriandrum sativum); dill (Anethum graveolens); fennel (Foeniculum vulgare); Bishop's flower (Ammi majus); Queen Anne's Lace (Daucus carota). These attract small parasitic wasps and flies.
Aster Family (Asteraceae) includes blanketflower (Gaillardia spp.); coneflower (Echinacea spp.); coreopsis (Coreopsis spp.); cosmos (Cosmos spp.); golden marguerite (Anthemis tinctoria); goldenrod (Solidago spp.); signet marigold (Tagetes tenuifolia); sunflower (Helianthus spp.); tansy (Tanacetum vulgare); and yarrow (Achillea spp.). These will attract lady beetles and soldier beetles so should be incorporated in both the vegetable and flower beds.
Mustard Family (Brassicaceae) includes broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, kohlrabi, mustard as well as basket-of-gold alyssum (Aurinia saxatilis); mustards (Brassica spp.); sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima); yellow rocket (Barbarea vulgaris); and wild mustard (Brassica kaber). If possible plant these away from the garden rather than in the garden because these plants attract both good and bad insects.
Verbena Family (Verbenaceae) Many plants in this family are favorite garden flowers such as lantana (Lantana camera); Buenos Aires verbena (Verbena bonariensis); hybrid verbena (Verbena x hybrida); and lilac vervain (Verbena rigida). They attract a variety of beneficial insects.
Legumes (Fabaceae) are usually grown as cover crops and will attract many beneficial insects and include alfalfa (Medicago sativa); fava bean (Vicia fava); hairy vetch (Vicia villosa); and sweet clover (Melilotus spp.).
Beneficial insects also need a source of water. Shallow containers such as ceramic saucers with pebbles for the insect to rest on while consuming water are best. Remember, numerous insects can be considered beneficial so stop and think before eliminating every insect you see.
To view photos and explanations of the top beneficial insects for your garden visit https://extension.illinois.edu/sites/default/files/beneficial_insects_from_the_garden_updated_2018.pdf.
There you will find helpful information on the Garden Spider, Praying Mantis, Damsel Bug, Brocoid Wasp Pupae, Minute Pirate Bug, Cicada Killer, Ground Beetle, Green Lacewing Larvae and Adult, Syrphid Fly Adult, Syrphid Fly Larvae, Lady Beetle Larvae and Lady Beetle Adult.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725.
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.