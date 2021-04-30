YARD AND GARDEN: How to attract beneficial insects to your garden

Master Gardener Lucille Saunders shares some thoughts on beneficial insects and how best to attract them to your garden:

There is a bug on my plant. I have to kill it. Stop! The majority of us think all insects on our plants or in the grass are a problem that has to be eliminated but many insects are very beneficial to our garden.

Lady beetles and praying mantises are two beneficial insects that we are likely to recognize. A few of the benefits of the Lady Beetle is that it feeds on aphids, other insects, pollen, nectar, and honeydew. These insects can actually be purchased but once released in your garden they rarely stay where they are released due to natural tendencies to disperse. Adult colonies in Illinois overwinter under leaves or bark.

The praying mantis is the only insect that can look over its shoulder, turning its head 180 degrees. They can see up to 60 feet away. They are an aggressive predator, eating any and all types of insects and spiders, ambushing unaware victims.

The ground beetle preys upon numerous insects and eggs in the soil as does its larvae. They like to hide in dark moist places like mulch, groundcovers, fallen branches, and rocks. They are fast runners so they rarely use their wings to fly. Some produce noxious secretions to deter predators.