Your garden is probably host to a range of guests this time of year: neighbors, friends, and family, but wildlife too! It is undeniable that we share outdoor spaces with animal neighbors, though some may be more desirable than others.

Hummingbirds are one animal that many people seek to draw into their yards. The good news is that the task is no problem when you have a little understanding and a few key things to provide them.

What hummingbirds lack in size, they make up for in beauty, making them some of the most iconic birds around. Aside from looks, they have natural talent to marvel at - the ability to fly backward, upside down, hover, and travel up to 30 mph.

There are over 300 hummingbird species, all native to the Americas. However, just one species is common to the Midwest — the stunning ruby-throated hummingbird. These tiny jewel-toned birds are a delightful treat to see in your garden, but your beloved outdoor space must have a few things they need.

The most popular way to attract hummingbirds to your yard is with a nectar feeder. These specialized feeders are made to hold sugar water and attract hummingbirds to them with their bright red color.

It is common to see pre-made sugar water for feeders in stores, but making your own is just as easy. All you have to do is dissolve one part sugar into four parts water. Red dye is not necessary to add as most feeders have a red component and this will be enough to attract the birds. If you are going to put out nectar feeders, it is important to be responsible and keep them clean. You should clean the feeder and replace the sugar water at least every couple of days, especially when it is hot outside.

You can place multiple nectar feeders around the garden to enhance your chances of seeing hummingbirds. If you do not see any right away, there is no need to get frustrated. Especially in the summer, hummingbirds may slow their use of feeders due to the high number of blooming flowers. Still, feeders can be absolutely vital to supplementing the hummingbirds’ diet in the spring and fall when they migrate up to 500 miles.

If you want to attract hummingbirds in a more natural way, you can provide for their needs without adding any feeders to your garden. A great way to do this is to plant flowers that attract hummingbirds.

Red, pink, orange, lavender and blue flowers will appeal to their eyesight the most. Their slender, long beaks are adapted to tubular-shaped flowers. Some hummingbird-preferred plant options are trumpet vine, bee balm, or columbine, although there are many more that will fit the bill.

To further meet the needs of the beautiful birds in your own yard, make sure that you provide water too. Typical bird baths are too large and deep for a hummingbird to use safely, so consider using a smaller bath or altering a large one by placing rocks into the bottom of the bowl to make it shallower. Just like with a feeder, make sure you are cleaning your bird bath and replacing the water often.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact us at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or online at forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725.

