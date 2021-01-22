YARD AND GARDEN: How to grow clean air

This column is a rerun from ten years ago, as I’ve had several people ask me lately about air-filtering plants, especially with us stuck inside during a COVID-19 winter.
Our daughter in Miami provided the impetus for this column by asking me if I knew of any plants which would help clean the air in their jewelry store. Their shop is in a 90-year-old building in the heart of downtown.
That request sent me to surfing the internet, where I encountered 4,740,000 sites about “air-filtering plants”. www.zone10.com contains information about the NASA study cited below. I’ve spared you the gory details of the symptoms produced by air pollutants, but if that trips your trigger, you can read all about it on the Zone 10 site.
Many years of testing by NASA, as well as the Associated Landscape Contractors of America (ALCA), has revealed a sophisticated pollution-absorbing device: The common indoor plant! NASA's interest in plants as filters grew out of efforts to develop biological life-support systems in enclosed space habitats. They found that the air inside Sky Lab 3 was contaminated with more than 100 chemicals, known or suspected carcinogens or related to other adverse health problems.
Even though it’s fairly safe to say that we won’t be spending much time in a space capsule, we are surrounded by indoor air pollutants such as benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and carbon monoxide.
To test if our friendly green goo-gobblers provide a natural way of helping combat pollutants, researchers set up conditions as follows: They placed each plant type in a sealed Plexiglas chamber and injected chemicals. After 24 hours, spider plants removed 96% of the carbon monoxide, and golden pothos removed 75%. They found plants with large leaf surface areas were the most effective in removing pollutants.
Philodendron, spider plant and golden pothos were labeled the most effective at removing formaldehyde molecules. Flowering plants such as gerbera daisy and chrysanthemums were rated superior in removing benzene from the chamber atmosphere.
Here’s a simplified version of how the plants work their magic: Houseplant leaves, roots, soil and microorganisms operate together in a symbiotic relationship to remove chemical pollutants. Microscopic openings in the leaves, called stomata, absorb air pollutants. The toxins move to the root zone by the process of translocation (the movement of substances through the plant), where microbes break them down. Some chemicals are destroyed by the plant's own biological processes without involving the action of soil microbes.
A varied population of microorganisms in the soil biodegrades the toxins into a source of food for the microbes and the plant. They are highly adaptive, having the ability to mutate to cope with environmental changes. Interestingly enough, microorganisms become more adept at detoxification the longer they are exposed to toxins.
How many plants does it take to suck up this pollution? According to NASA, 15 to 20 houseplants from the list of those tested will purify the interior of a typical 1,800 square foot house. That’s a lotta plants! But even if you can’t see yourself plant-sitting for that many, it stands to reason that any amount would do some good.
Below is a list of pollutant sources and plants that “eat” those pollutants.
Formaldehyde is found in virtually all indoor environments: Office or household furniture made of particle board or pressed wood products, consumer paper products: grocery bags, paper towels, facial tissues, adhesive binders in floor covering, carpet backing, many common household cleaning agents, natural gas stoves, kerosene, tobacco smoke, permanent-press clothes, water repellent, fire retardants, foam insulation.
Plant Solutions for formaldehyde: Azalea, Chrysanthemum, Golden Pothos, Dracaena, Bamboo Palm, Sanseveria, Dieffenbachia, Philodendron, Spider Plant, English ivy
Benzene is used in: commonly used solvents, oils, paints, plastics, rubber, dyes, synthetic fibers, inks
Plant Solutions for Benzene: Dracaena, Spathiphyllum (peace lily)
Trichloroethylene is used by the metal degreasing and dry-cleaning industry and is also found in: printing inks, paints, varnishes, adhesives, lacquers
Plant Solutions for Trichloroethylene: Gerbera Daisy, Chrysanthemum, Spathiphyllum, Dracaena
Carbon monoxide comes from tobacco smoke, fuel-fired furnaces, gas water heaters, fireplaces and woodstoves, gas stoves, gas dryers
Plant Solutions for Carbon Monoxide: Gerbera Daisy, Chrysanthemum, Spathiphyllum, Dracaena, Heart-leaf Philodendron
Back to our daughter’s case: We installed pothos, dracaena and spider plants in their shop. They continue to be the most robust plants I’ve ever encountered, even though she does nothing except water them once a week. During our trips to Miami, I always trim and repot the plants. Because I can’t bear to toss any cuttings, I put them in the ladies’ room with a note, “Free to a loving home.” And they always disappear the same day.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, go to https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.