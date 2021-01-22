YARD AND GARDEN: How to grow clean air

This column is a rerun from ten years ago, as I’ve had several people ask me lately about air-filtering plants, especially with us stuck inside during a COVID-19 winter.

Our daughter in Miami provided the impetus for this column by asking me if I knew of any plants which would help clean the air in their jewelry store. Their shop is in a 90-year-old building in the heart of downtown.

That request sent me to surfing the internet, where I encountered 4,740,000 sites about “air-filtering plants”. www.zone10.com contains information about the NASA study cited below. I’ve spared you the gory details of the symptoms produced by air pollutants, but if that trips your trigger, you can read all about it on the Zone 10 site.

Many years of testing by NASA, as well as the Associated Landscape Contractors of America (ALCA), has revealed a sophisticated pollution-absorbing device: The common indoor plant! NASA's interest in plants as filters grew out of efforts to develop biological life-support systems in enclosed space habitats. They found that the air inside Sky Lab 3 was contaminated with more than 100 chemicals, known or suspected carcinogens or related to other adverse health problems.