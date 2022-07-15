YARD AND GARDEN: How to keep hornworms off your tomatoes

One of the most common and popular garden vegetables grown is tomatoes. If you are growing tomatoes, be on the lookout for one of their common pests - the tomato hornworm. A hornworm is actually a caterpillar that has green margins on white stripes and a straight blue horn that sticks up from its back side like a tail.

Hornworms can be kind of hard to spot. They are the same color as a tomato plant but you can notice their presence by looking at the leaves on your plant. The caterpillar will strip and eat the leaf from where the leaf attaches to the stem (petiole).

Hornworms also eat on the actual tomato, causing unsightly scarring. You can also see the tell-tale caterpillar droppings or "frass." The first time I noticed hornworm frass, I was amazed at the quantity and size! If you notice these signs, you can be sure that you have a tomato hornworm problem.

When searching for hornworms, look on the underside of the stems or leaves. They shy away from daylight and hide deep in the foliage to escape sunlight during the day. They do most of their damage under the cover of darkness. Tiny hornworms are nearly impossible to find but larger ones measure up to 4 inches long and can eat several leaves and damage the fruit in one day.

Hornworms only feed on plants in the nightshade family or solanaceous plants. Examples include tomatoes, tobacco, eggplants, potatoes, peppers, and jimsonweed.

Hornworms are barely noticeable until you see the signs of their devastation or their frass. However, the lifecycle of a hornworm starts long before the damage. They overwinter as pupae in a hard reddish-brown case that is about 2 inches long and has a distinctive hook attached at the front end. A moth will emerge in the spring and they are sometimes called a sphinx, hawk, or hummingbird moth. The moth will locate its food source by sense of smell. This moth will lay 1/16-inch light green eggs on the underside of leaves.

Each moth will lay one to five eggs in each deposit and can lay up to 2,000 eggs in its short lifespan. It takes approximately four days for the caterpillars to start emerging in early June and will continue to emerge throughout the growing season. They start feeding immediately and are fully grown in three to four weeks. Mature caterpillars drop off of plants and burrow into the soil where they will pupate and overwinter.

There are a few methods of alleviating this problem. I prefer to arm myself with garden gloves and pick the caterpillars from the plant and crush them with my shoe (or you can drown them in water in a jar with a lid) to keep them from causing more damage. Since the adults are beneficial pollinators, another option would be to grow a sacrificial tomato plant or two and move any caterpillars you find to them.

A chemical method is with Sevin dust, which is indicated to be used up to seven times a year. However, Sevin is highly toxic to bees and extremely toxic to aquatic invertebrates. A different chemical option would be to use Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (Bt), tradename Condor. This is a bacteria found naturally in soils. Bt spores have proteins that are toxic to insect larvae when eaten and are considered low in toxicity to bees, humans, and other mammals.

If you find a hornworm caterpillar that looks like it has grains of rice on it, do not destroy it! It has been attacked by a parasitic Braconid wasp. This is a good thing! Braconid wasps burrow inside the caterpillar and lay their eggs inside them. A caterpillar that has white parasitic wasp eggs clinging to the outside of it will stop eating and will die. You can clip the plant with the caterpillar on it or remove the caterpillar and place it in a jar with a screen on the top so the worm can't escape and when the wasp eggs hatch, they can escape through the screen or holes to continue its beneficial lifecycle.

Be on the lookout for bad and good tomato pests.