YARD AND GARDEN: How to make an ice wreath

This month we're going to try something a little different: Instructions for families to make a project together.

Our project of the month is to make an ice wreath. An ice wreath is made by freezing water and nature items in a container. They are hung outside where you can see the ice and items glistening in the sunshine.

An ice wreath can be made indoors in your freezer or outside if it's cold enough. To make your own ice wreath, you can use a Bundt pan or round pans, bowls or other shaped containers. You could also weight a bowl or cup down with a heavy object like a rock to form a center hole in the center of another container, like the Bundt pan. If you don't have a Bundt pan, you can use any shape pan, but you will need to drill holes through the ice to be able to hang it up or you can freeze a ribbon loop (that partly sticks out) in the water so you have a loop as your hanger. I do not suggest glass as glass could break as the water expands when it freezes.