YARD AND GARDEN: How to make an ice wreath

This month we're going to try something a little different: Instructions for families to make a project together.
Our project of the month is to make an ice wreath. An ice wreath is made by freezing water and nature items in a container. They are hung outside where you can see the ice and items glistening in the sunshine.
An ice wreath can be made indoors in your freezer or outside if it's cold enough. To make your own ice wreath, you can use a Bundt pan or round pans, bowls or other shaped containers. You could also weight a bowl or cup down with a heavy object like a rock to form a center hole in the center of another container, like the Bundt pan. If you don't have a Bundt pan, you can use any shape pan, but you will need to drill holes through the ice to be able to hang it up or you can freeze a ribbon loop (that partly sticks out) in the water so you have a loop as your hanger. I do not suggest glass as glass could break as the water expands when it freezes.
A basic ice wreath can simply be made for beauty. Freeze three or four pinecones with whole, fresh cranberries or pretty berries and greenery inside your selected pan filled with water. After the "wreath" freezes it can be removed from the pan by submerging it in warm water until the wreath releases from the pan. You can then tie a pretty ribbon, fabric strips, raffia or twine through the center hole (If you use a Bundt pan) then tie it to a tree branch or on a fence or garden gate that you can see the sun shine through. It will be beautiful and sparkly.
Other items that would be fun to add would be colorful dried flowers, sweet-gum balls, ferns or other greens, cranberries or other bright fruit. You can vary this project to make it a meal for wildlife. You can cut wedges of apples or oranges, pretty berries and add bird seed to freeze in your wreath. As with any wreath, you can create different themed wreaths. Kids could place water friendly tiny toys inside for fun. The darker the item, the faster the wreath will thaw in that area. This is the time of year that this project can be made and hopefully sustained and enjoyed outdoors for at least a few days.
If you need items for your wreath, we will have kits of pinecones, seed-heads, sweet-gumballs and other natural items available Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Please call our Mattoon office to reserve your kit and pick-up time at 217-345-7034. Be sure to leave a message and someone will return your call.
We are very interested in how your project turns out. Please submit a picture of your creation to our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/colesCountyMasterGardners so that we can see your great ideas and masterpieces. You may get ideas for other variations for your next ice wreath too.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.