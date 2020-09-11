YARD AND GARDEN: How to ruin your trees in seven easy steps

Save the date. As of this writing, the Master Gardeners plan to have a plant sale on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m.-noon at the 18th St. Farmer’s market in Coles County Health Department parking lot in Charleston.
Featured will be 10-inch mums, succulents, day lilies, iris, plant markers, gloves and much more.
Master Gardeners will happily answer your gardening questions. Proceeds from this sale support U of I Extension programs in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
How to Ruin Your Trees in Seven Easy Lessons
1. Plant under power lines and close to the house.
2. Mulch several inches up the trunk
3. Don’t water after transplanting, or water a lot every day
4. If you’re building, don’t worry about heavy equipment running near trees.
5. It doesn’t matter if the bark gets damaged.
6. Shear trees to keep them rounded like lollipops and prune branches right even with the trunk or leave a big stub.
7. Trees take care of all their needs themselves.
According to the USDA Forest Service, "Trees properly placed around buildings can reduce air conditioning needs by 30 percent and can save 20 - 50 percent in energy used for heating."
1. Choose the right tree and right location. Find out how large it will be in 25 years and plant it the proper distance from the house or power lines. We love blue spruce, but the ones we planted 27 years ago have all kicked the bucket because we didn’t know that they don’t like wet feet and we planted them in a swale. A tree well suited to your area should enjoy long years of healthy growth.
2. Don’t cover the tree root flare, the place where the trunk turns into the roots. Roots need to be covered with soil at all times and not exposed to air. Roots are designed to absorb moisture to provide nutrition to the plant. However, the trunk of trees and shrubs should not be subjected to the same kind of moisture. When you pile the mulch up around the trunk of the tree, the excessive moisture will begin to decay the bark of the tree. Soon the bark will pull away from the tree, exposing the cambium layer to the air, allowing insects, disease and fungi to go to work under the bark.
3. Use good watering techniques. Trees require about one inch of water a week. Over-watering can cause as much damage as under-watering. Avoid planting high-water-need plants around the base of your trees. New trees require more attention until an extensive root system is established, at least three years.
4. Avoid root damage. Roots grow close to the surface. Minimize trenching, digging or soil compaction within the root zone. Especially, if you're building, put a plan into place to protect the soil over the roots from being compacted by heavy machinery. Go over the location of trees you want to save with your builder. Set up tree perimeter barriers. Get the help of an arborist to help decide which trees to remove and which to save. The damage to unprotected roots won’t show up immediately, but about three years out, the trees will decline.
5. Avoid tree girdling. Injuries caused by lawnmowers, weed trimmers and wires supporting young trees destroy the tree's most vital membranes. Right below the outer layer of bark is a layer of tissue known as the cambium layer. The cambium layer is the circulatory system of the tree. Through it flows all the water and minerals from the roots to the leaves and then this cambium layer returns the food produced by the leaves to the rest of the tree.
6. Avoid tree topping. Never cut main branches back to stubs. Many people mistakenly “top” trees because they grow into utility wires, interfere with views or sunlight, or simply grow too large. Unfortunately, the topping process is self-defeating and will eventually kill the tree. Ugly, bushy, weakly-attached limbs will grow back higher than the original branches.
When pruning smaller branches, look for the wrinkled section attached to the branch and cut just outside it. This will allow the cut to heal properly.
7. Apply proactive services and plan periodic tree maintenance. Practice fertilization, mulching, aeration and other proactive services that will help increase the health and longevity of your trees. Your local tree professional can remove deadwood, broken branches, etc. and alert you to any minor problems before they become big problems. Healthy trees are better able to fight off disease or insect infestation.
8. Check labels to know what chemicals you are applying. The husband of a friend thought he was applying insect repellant, when in actuality it was brush killer. Yes, they are still married.
A good site for everything you always wanted to know about trees is http://urbanext.illinois.edu/treeselector/ --
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at (217) 345-7034 or our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page.
