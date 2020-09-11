YARD AND GARDEN: How to ruin your trees in seven easy steps

1. Choose the right tree and right location. Find out how large it will be in 25 years and plant it the proper distance from the house or power lines. We love blue spruce, but the ones we planted 27 years ago have all kicked the bucket because we didn’t know that they don’t like wet feet and we planted them in a swale. A tree well suited to your area should enjoy long years of healthy growth.

2. Don’t cover the tree root flare, the place where the trunk turns into the roots. Roots need to be covered with soil at all times and not exposed to air. Roots are designed to absorb moisture to provide nutrition to the plant. However, the trunk of trees and shrubs should not be subjected to the same kind of moisture. When you pile the mulch up around the trunk of the tree, the excessive moisture will begin to decay the bark of the tree. Soon the bark will pull away from the tree, exposing the cambium layer to the air, allowing insects, disease and fungi to go to work under the bark.

3. Use good watering techniques. Trees require about one inch of water a week. Over-watering can cause as much damage as under-watering. Avoid planting high-water-need plants around the base of your trees. New trees require more attention until an extensive root system is established, at least three years.