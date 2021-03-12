YARD AND GARDEN: How to start seeds indoors

With these warm days daring to pop up more frequently, if your thoughts turn to picking a juicy, mouth-watering, vine-ripened tomato, or your eyes long to feast on colorful flowers, try starting some seeds indoors.
What You'll Need
Containers: Try all kinds to see what works for you. Make sure they are clean and have good drainage. If you are using a fiber or peat pot, soak it well before adding soil. Dry fiber pots draw moisture away from the soil.
Seeds: You'll get much better results with quality seeds purchased from a reputable source. If you have saved seeds from previous years, test the germination rate before planting. All you need is a moist paper towel and a zip-lock bag.
Rinse ten seeds in a mild solution of bleach to rid them of bacteria and fungal spores. Rinse them again with clean water and line the seeds up on the moist towel. Fold them up in the towel and slip the whole thing into the zip lock bag and seal it. Now place the bag in any spot where the temperatures are suitable for germinating.
In a day, start checking for germination. Count a seed as germinated when its embryonic root emerges fully from the seed. If a seed goes moldy, remove it and count it as dead. You should also remove the seeds that germinate; they might rot and affect the rest of the seeds in the test. The test is done when all the seeds have germinated, or the maximum time for normal germination has passed, as indicated by the seed packet.
If the germination rate comes up low, plant a lot! There is no sense in using low germinating seeds sparingly. You should also keep in mind that low test results mean the plants resulting from the seeds will be less productive than plants grown from "stronger," fresh seed. You will likely see more malformed leaves and the plants will be less vigorous and more prone to pests and disease.
Growing Medium: Nothing beats a good commercial medium because it is sterile and free of unwanted weed seeds. If you want to make your own, here is a good recipe: one part peat moss, one part garden loam, and one part clean, coarse (builder’s) sand, and a slow-release fertilizer (14-14-14) according to the container size.
Sowing Seeds: Fill pots or flats 3/4 full with your potting mixture and level the surface. It's a good idea to water the soil and allow it to drain thoroughly before sowing. Make a hole for each seed with your finger or a pencil. Keep in mind that most seeds need to be planted four times as deep as the seed is wide. If your seeds are very fine, lay them on top and cover them with a thin layer of soil.
Moisture and Humidity: Keep the germinating medium evenly moist but not soaking wet. Too much moisture will cause the seeds to rot. Use a fine sprayer to water newly planted seeds and tiny seedlings or, if possible, water from the bottom. If you can, slip your pots and flats into plastic bags to keep the humidity and moisture even and reduce the frequency of watering.
Light: Some seeds require light to germinate while others prefer total darkness. Your seed packet should tell you the seeds’ requirements. Once germinated, all seedlings need light to develop into strong, healthy plants. Plants like a southern exposure. Supplement the natural light with cool-white florescent bulbs if necessary. Even better is combination of cool- and warm-white. The lights need to be on for 16 hours a day and be within 1-2 inches of the tops of the plants or the plants will become spindly.
Seedling Care: Check your seedlings often to keep them moist, but not dripping. If your seedlings are growing on a windowsill, turn daily to encourage straight stems.
The first two leaves you will see on the plant are not true leaves but food storage cells called cotyledons. Once the first true leaves have developed, it's time to start fertilizing. Apply a weak solution of good liquid organic fertilizer once a week.
Hardening Off: One week before transplanting your seedlings outdoors, start to harden them off to acclimate the soft tender plants to wind, cool temperatures, and strong sun. Move the plants to a shady outdoor area at first and bring them indoors if night temperatures are cold. Each day, move them into the sun for a few hours, gradually increasing the time. Keep them well watered during this period. Keep them up off the ground to reduce damage from slugs and critters.
Transplanting: Don't be in a rush to set your plants in the garden. (The frost-free date in Central Illinois is May 15). Plan the garden in advance. Make sure your tall plants won't shade low growing neighbors.
Water both the ground outside and the seedlings thoroughly before transplanting to help prevent transplant shock. Transplant on a cloudy day so strong sun won't wilt your seedlings. Set the transplant into a hole deep enough so the root ball will be covered by 1/4 inch of soil. Press the soil firmly around the roots. A small depression around the plant stem will help trap moisture.
Water immediately after transplanting and every day for the first week. Be sure to water deeply so your plants won't develop shallow roots. To protect against critters, cut the bottoms out of plastic milk cartons and put them around the plant. Stake them so your yard won’t be decorated with milk jugs on a windy day.
And enjoy that juicy tomato in July.
