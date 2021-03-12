YARD AND GARDEN: How to start seeds indoors

If the germination rate comes up low, plant a lot! There is no sense in using low germinating seeds sparingly. You should also keep in mind that low test results mean the plants resulting from the seeds will be less productive than plants grown from "stronger," fresh seed. You will likely see more malformed leaves and the plants will be less vigorous and more prone to pests and disease.

Growing Medium: Nothing beats a good commercial medium because it is sterile and free of unwanted weed seeds. If you want to make your own, here is a good recipe: one part peat moss, one part garden loam, and one part clean, coarse (builder’s) sand, and a slow-release fertilizer (14-14-14) according to the container size.

Sowing Seeds: Fill pots or flats 3/4 full with your potting mixture and level the surface. It's a good idea to water the soil and allow it to drain thoroughly before sowing. Make a hole for each seed with your finger or a pencil. Keep in mind that most seeds need to be planted four times as deep as the seed is wide. If your seeds are very fine, lay them on top and cover them with a thin layer of soil.