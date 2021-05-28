YARD AND GARDEN: If you see a cicada, don't panic!

This week, Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood shares thoughts and information about Brood X, 17-year cicadas scheduled to emerge soon.

I remember my Kentucky uncle and his family visiting one summer when I was a kid, and our community was hosting cicadas. We had two big elm trees in our front yard which were loaded with them. My dad walked by a low hanging branch, brushed against it (accidentally on purpose, maybe?), causing a huge swarm of them to fly away. I can still picture my Kentucky girl cousin running around in the yard screaming.

People at that time often referred to cicadas as locusts preceded by (“13” or) “17 year.” They are not locusts. Look it up if you want finer details, but a locust profile is more like that of a grasshopper than a huge fly. Besides appearance, another difference between locusts and cicadas is how they treat vegetation. Locusts might consume some of it whereas cicadas don’t.

That’s not to say that plants aren’t immune to the effects of cicadas. Trees are the most vulnerable. The females cut a small slit in smaller branches to lay their eggs. When they hatch, they drop down and burrow into the soil, and later emerge in (13 or) 17 years, grow into adults, and start the cycle all over again.