YARD AND GARDEN: Illinois Master Naturalist Program accepting applications for August training

CHARLESTON — University of Illinois Extension, Coles-Cumberland-Douglas-Moultrie-Shelby Counties will be offering Illinois Master Naturalist training from Aug. 10-Oct. 11.

The majority of classes will be held every Tuesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Douglas-Hart Nature Center. There also will be classes onsite at Warbler Woods and the Lake Shelbyville Visitor’s Center.

The mission of the University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Program is to provide science-based educational opportunities that connect people with nature and help them become engaged environmental stewards.

The program educates and trains adult volunteers so they are better equipped to share natural resource information with others in their communities and to assist with environmental conservation and restoration activities. We all have a responsibility to protect the natural resources in the places we live to ensure our world is “fit for the future.”

Volunteer Option

For those wanting to become a Master Naturalist volunteer, the University of Illinois requires each applicant to complete an application, background screening paperwork, and schedule an interview with Master Gardener and Master Naturalist Coordinator Jenny Lee.

The fee to participate is $200 and covers classroom sessions, field training, handouts, and the Master Naturalist manual. Upon completion of the Master Naturalist training, graduates will become Master Naturalist Interns and have two years to complete 60 volunteer service hours to become an Active Master Naturalist. To continue as an Active Master Naturalist, volunteers need to fulfill 30 volunteer hours and 10 continuing education hours annually.

Applications, screening paperwork, interviews, and course fee must be received and completed by Monday, July 18. If you have any questions, contact Lee at 217-345-7034.

