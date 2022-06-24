YARD AND GARDEN: Illinois Master Naturalist program accepting applications for training

MATTOON — University of Illinois Extension, serving Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties, will be offering Illinois Master Naturalist training from Aug.10-Oct. 11.

The majority of classes will be held on Tuesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon.There will also be classes onsite at Warbler Ridge Woods and Shelbyville Visitor’s Center.

The mission of the University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Program is to provide science-based educational opportunities that connect people with nature and help them become engaged environmental stewards.

“The Master Naturalist training is a great way to learn more about our local natural areas, get together with people who are interested in helping our environment, and make some great connections”, says Extension Program Coordinator Jenny Lee.

The program educates and trains adult volunteers so they are better equipped to share natural resource information with others in their communities and to assist with environmental conservation and restoration activities. We all have a responsibility to protect the natural resources in the places we live to ensure our world is “fit for the future.”

For those wanting to become a Master Naturalist volunteer, the University of Illinois requires each applicant to complete an application, background screening paperwork, and schedule an interview with Lee. The fee to participate is $200 and covers classroom sessions, field training, handouts, and the Master Naturalist manual. Financial assistance is available.

Upon completion of the Master Naturalist training, graduates will become Master Naturalist interns and have two years to complete 60 volunteer service hours to become an Active Master Naturalist. To continue as an active Master Naturalist, volunteers must fulfill 30 volunteer hours and 10 continuing education hours annually. There are many great opportunities available throughout the year to reach these hours.

Applications, screening paperwork, interviews, and course fee must be received and completed by Monday, July 25. For more information, Lee at 217-345-7034.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

