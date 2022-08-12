YARD AND GARDEN: Itch after reading!

How’s this for a conversation starter: “Have you ever had a chigger bite?” I’d be interested to know if there’s anyone in this area who wouldn’t unleash a torrent of stories about their experiences with chiggers.

Chiggers are not insects; instead, they are a relative of spiders and ticks. It’s the youngster nymph stage that causes us grief. They are only about 1/50th of an inch across, about the size of a pinpoint.

If you looked through a magnifying glass you would see it is red with six legs, just like an insect. But if you would capture a chigger and watch it pupate into an adult, you would see it has eight legs, making it a relative to other arachnids such as spiders. (How about that for a science fair project?)

The immature chiggers feed on birds, reptiles, and mammals. They live in grass and shrubs and like warm, humid weather between 77 and 86 degrees and will die in the lower 40s. Similar to most of us, they don’t like temperatures above 100 degrees.

A small comfort is dispelling the myth that they burrow into your skin. They do not. What causes the itching are the enzymes in digestive fluids that the nymph injects into the top layer of your skin. This fluid causes your skin cells to liquify, which the chigger sucks up.

Our skin reacts by forming a hard tube -- called a stylostome -- that the chiggers use like a straw to suck up more skin cells. Yum. A comforting thought is that they only bite once and when you scratch or wash these pesky critters, they die.

Another myth to dispel is that chiggers spread diseases. None of our North American chiggers have ever been reported to spread any type of disease.

So what can you do to protect yourself from this sleep-depriving itching? Wearing protective clothing somewhat hinders them, but they are very persistent and head for thin skin, which is easier for their piercing mouth part to penetrate: around the ankles, behind the knees, the groin, waist and armpits.

Spraying with insect repellent containing DEET before you venture outside will help deter them. Afterward, wash your clothes and take a warm shower. If some welts show up, rub a drop of liquid hand soap on the spots. Repeat if necessary.

One source I consulted recommended spraying your yard with carbaryl or Sevin. Don't do that! It’s a death knell for pollinators, especially honeybees, and has limited effectiveness. Instead, mowing and removing weeds will decrease chigger habitats.

If you think about it, it’s pretty amazing that such a minute creature can climb all that distance. If you have nothing else to do, figure what that climb would equal in relation to its size in human measurement. (Another part of the science fair project.)