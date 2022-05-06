YARD AND GARDEN: Jumping worms won't spoil upcoming plant sale

Master Gardener Kathy Hummel shares news about the upcoming Master Gardener plant sale:

What do Asian Jumping Worms have to do with the Master Gardener's annual plant sale?

A lot. Because of this invasive critter, we can no longer dig plants from our gardens to sell to you, the public. All our offerings must be greenhouse raised or house plants to protect you from the spread of these insidious critters.

Before I wax eloquent about their insidiousness, allow me to wax eloquent about the plant sale on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The easiest way to reach it is to take Western Avenue to 32nd St., turn south four blocks and you're there. We'll have lots of lovely pots of flowers, crimson shamrocks, hyacinth bean vine, tomatoes, peppers, milkweed for the pollinators, and several tables full of seeds, gently used garden décor, gardening books and tools. There will be other vendors there, also. Tell your friends.

I attended a superb webinar presented by Chris Evans on jumping worms which you can access by going to the University of Illinois Extension Horticulture YouTube page. This article is based on notes from this webinar. The YouTube site is a treasure trove of dozens and dozens of other informative videos.

Why are Asian Jumping Worms so damaging?

They feed on the upper layer of leaf litter, and plant roots. Their castings ("poop") render the soil the consistency of dry coffee grounds, decreasing its nutrient density and water-holding capacity. This inferior soil biodiversity deters mature plants and seedling growth, thus decreasing populations of insects, thus forcing small animals, such as salamanders and toads to vacate areas.

How will I know if I have them?

Bare spots in your landscape, coffee grounds soil texture. They are shiny with a milky band encircling near one end. They undulate like a snake. They thrash violently when disturbed. Their cocoons are microscopic.

How do they spread?

By plant-sharing from infected sites. From mulch that hasn't been heat-treated to 135 degrees for 3-5 days. From fishing bait advertised as "Alabama Jumpers"

Where are they found in Illinois?

There are confirmed reports in 42 counties, not yet reported in Coles County, but…

Is there any treatment for them?

Not at present. If you suspect their presence, make a mixture of 1/3 cup of dry powdered mustard in a gallon of water. Pour it in the suspected area. This will irritate the worms and cause them to come to the surface, thrashing. This is not a cure, just a survey technique.

What do I do if I find them?

If you find them, report them by sending a high-quality close-up photo and/or video to cwevans@illinois.edu. Physical specimens are not needed. Note the county and environment where it was found. Include details such as how many worms were found or if the soil was impacted. Any worms you find should be placed in a sealed plastic bag in the sun for 10 minutes. This will kill the adults, as well as the cocoons.

Mark your calendar for Saturday morning, May 14, for the Master Gardner Plant Sale to purchase worm-free plants.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034. Follow them on Facebook: Coles County Master Gardeners.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.