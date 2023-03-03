Stress is a part of everyone’s life, whether we like it or not.

According to the American Psychological Association, nearly 50% of adults report that their behavior is negatively impacted by stress. With this in mind, finding ways to destress is more important than ever.

Luckily, your own garden can be a great place to start.

Spending time outdoors has a great number of benefits across the board. Just two hours a week spent in nature can allow you to reap these benefits and improve your life. That is only 17 minutes a day. If you are already planning to garden in your home or community, you are already on your way to improving your physical, mental, social, and financial health.

Nature has a profound effect on the human body and physical benefits are some of the most well researched. Time spent outdoors can not only lower your heart rate and blood pressure, but also help your body produce necessary vitamin D. Additionally, gardening provides physical activity that keeps your body in shape, by promoting joint health, muscle definition, and flexibility. Physical benefits of gardening are plenty, but the gains do not stop with your physical health.

In an increasingly digital world, do you feel like your brain is busier than ever? Unplugging and getting outdoors can improve your cognition and your emotions. As little as 10 minutes in nature can lead to decreased stress levels and improved concentration and gardening in particular can reduce feelings of anxiety and depression. If you are feeling overwhelmed or down, spending time in your yard or garden could do wonders for your mood.

The only thing better than improving your happiness and well-being outdoors is sharing those feelings with others. While gardening can be a calming and solitary activity, it can also be a way to connect with other people, the animals we share the land with, and the earth itself. Studies show that more time in nature could be linked to increased kindness to nature itself and to other humans. Shared time outdoors can be a wonderful way to build community.

To reap the social benefits of gardening, consider inviting neighbors and friends to enjoy your lawn or garden, or giving back by volunteering in a local community garden or joining your local Master Gardener group. Sharing the benefits of nature and gardening only magnifies the benefits you feel.

Last, but certainly not least in the current economy, is the financial benefits of gardening. If you have made a trip to the grocery store lately, you have probably noticed increased prices.

Gardening in your home and community can provide fresh fruit, vegetables, and cut flowers for your home and others. Not only will this save you money, but give you the satisfaction of providing for yourself in a new way. On top of the daily and weekly financial benefits, a well maintained lawn and garden can also improve property values. Gardening can benefit you financially today and in the long run!

Whether you are a seasoned gardener or thinking of starting a garden for the first time, there are many good reasons to spend more time outside and in your garden this year. Destressing and taking a break from screens is just the start. Your body, mind, loved ones, and even your wallet will thank you!