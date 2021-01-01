YARD AND GARDEN: Keep poinsettias plentiful long after the holidays

URBANA — When it comes to the most popular holiday plant, the winner is surprising. With their varying shades of cheery colors, poinsettias are the best-selling potted plant in the United States and Canada.

There are more than 100 varieties of poinsettia, from the traditional red plants to pink, white, yellow, and purple. If taken care of properly, their bright displays can last for several weeks, says Ken Johnson, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.

“The colored parts of the plants aren’t flowers,” Johnson says. “They are actually modified leaves called bracts.”

The greenish-yellow flowers, cyathia, are in the center of the bracts. Poinsettias will drop their bracts and leaves once their flowers have shed all their pollen. So, for long-lasting poinsettias, choose plants that have little or no pollen showing in their flowers.

One of the most long-standing myths about poinsettias is its toxicity.

“Contrary to popular belief, poinsettias are not poisonous,” Johnson says. “The misconception began in 1919, when a child allegedly died after eating a poinsettia leaf.”