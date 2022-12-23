YARD AND GARDEN: Keep the gardening going with indoor herbs

Winter is officially here, and it has brought with it blustery winds and chilling temperatures.

Your lawn and garden may be covered in frost, but your urge to garden need not be. With a little bit of work, you can easily bring the garden indoors with you this winter. You can enjoy the splendors of an herb garden without leaving the house.

Growing herbs indoors can do more than just scratching a gardening itch, though. The harvest from your indoor herb gardens can spice up winter recipes and keep you warm all winter long, while saving you money on the expensive fresh herbs sold in grocery stores.

Additionally, herbs started indoors during the winter can easily be moved outdoors in the springtime, giving you a head start on your summer gardening. With all of these benefits in mind, start your indoor garden today.

Herbs grown in the home have the same requirements as herbs grown outdoors. You should consider these needs as you set up your herb garden. Keep in mind that some herbs will not do well in an indoor environment. One consideration is the size of the root system of the plant.

Indoor gardening requires that plants be grown in containers. Some herbs will flourish in a container garden, while others will not due to large, sprawling roots. Horseradish and fennel are two examples of herbs to skip in your indoor garden.

Another requirement to consider is light. Herbs, like any plants, have specific light requirements which vary from species to species. A good rule of thumb, however, is that most herbs will need six hours of sunlight each day.

It is important to carefully select the location of your indoor herb garden to ensure this requirement will be met. Windows with south-facing exposure are ideal for growing herbs, but be sure to rotate your containers frequently so that all sides of the plant get adequate light.

Supplemental lighting can be provided with fluorescent grow lights, placed six to twelve inches from the herbs. Some varieties of herbs can tolerate indirect light, such as mint, bay, rosemary, and thyme, lemon balm, and tarragon.

However, keep an eye on your indoor herbs to ensure that they are receiving enough light. Plants that are wanting for light will become thin and leggy, and produce small leaves. Proper lighting can be key to successfully growing herbs indoors.

Additional important considerations when growing herbs indoors are temperature and moisture. To ensure your herbs’ health, you must keep them in a room with temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees during the day and 55 to 60 degrees during the night.

Some herbs, such as basil, can be very sensitive to cold and will not tolerate lower temperatures. Along with temperature, you must maintain proper moisture for your herbs. Water the herbs thoroughly with room temperature water and allow the soil to dry out between watering. Many herbs grow best in slightly dry soil. Additionally, mist the herbs each day with a spray bottle to maintain moisture in the leaves.

Though there are many factors to consider when starting an indoor herb garden, the joy and utility of having fresh herbs all year round will be worth the effort to start one.

The last, and most enjoyable, chore that you must complete for your herb garden is the harvest. Clip the herbs regularly to encourage growth, but be wary of harvesting too much at once. To be safe, never clip more than one-third of the plant at one time.

Then, it's time to enjoy. Use your fresh-cut herbs to flavor soups, sauces, teas, salsas, or any other dish you prepare. An indoor herb garden allows you to experiment not just with new gardening techniques but with new flavors and recipes as well. Start yours today and add a little greenery to your home this winter.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034.