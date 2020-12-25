YARD AND GARDEN: Kissing under the mistletoe – A holiday favorite with a dark side

Mistletoe has an interesting past, from an ancient symbol of fertility to somewhere to sneak a quick kiss. It also has a darker side as a freeloading parasite on trees.

Mythology and folklore

It is believed that the golden bough that allowed the Greek hero Aeneas to travel to the underworld was mistletoe.

Mistletoe played a central role in the Celtic ritual of oak and mistletoe. During this ritual, druids (Celtic priests) would climb a sacred oak tree and remove the mistletoe with a golden sickle. After obtaining the mistletoe, they would sacrifice two white bulls to their gods. They would then make an elixir with the mistletoe and believed it would cure infertility as well as act as an antidote to all poisons.

Other cultures also associated mistletoe with fertility because it bears fruit in the winter. In Austria, mistletoe was placed in couple’s beds to encourage conception. In Japan, the Ainu would chop up mistletoe and put it on their fields to ensure a good crop. Welsh farmers believed that a healthy crop of mistletoe would mean they would have a good crop next year.

Why do we kiss under mistletoe?