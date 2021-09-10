YARD AND GARDEN: Late bloomers perfect for your fall garden

Master Gardener Kathy Hummel helps you out with your fall flower choices.

One of the things I need to improve in our gardens at home is having plants that are in bloom at different times of the year so there’s not that “green blob” effect with no other color. Adding some fall perennials would make a world of difference. Here are some good fall-flowering perennials to make your garden pop with color.

­Fall or Japanese Anemone - grows 3 feet tall, prefers well-drained soils, partial shade; may be slow to get established but will take off the next season.

Frikart’s Aster — grows 2 1/2 to 3 feet tall, likes full sun. Pinch off the stems a couple times a season to keep them from becoming too lanky; Good resistance to the powdery mildew fungal disease.

Calico Aster - 3 feet tall, small white flowers with red centers on many horizontal stems; likes full sun.

New England Aster - 2-3 feet, unless you trim them back; full sun.

Russian sage - spikes of blue flowers on silvery stems; 3 - 4 feet; full sun; well-drained soil; not a culinary sage.

Sedum ‘Autumn Joy’ - starry pink, 1- 2 feet; Full sun; Drought-resistant; butterfly magnets.

Ornamental kale - (annual) Grey-green, cream, white, purple, pink, rose, coral, red; ruffled leaves; 1-2 feet; best in acidic soil, at least 6 hours of sun; withstands temperatures to zero degrees; color intensifies at lower temps; Nitrogen fertilizer inhibits coloring

The garden mum, formerly known as Chrysanthemum x morifolium, is now named Dendranthema x grandiflora. This flower is a fall favorite, providing splashes of color in shades of yellow, orange, red, purple, bronze, pink, and white. They’re hard to resist buying when they speak sweetly to you in the grocery or garden store, but what do you do with them after they’re done blooming?

When to plant

The best planting time for mums is late spring when peonies and iris are in bloom - usually in mid-May. Fall planting is less satisfactory, but since you’ve got’em, nothing is lost save for a few minutes of your time if you stick them in the ground.

Soil and its preparation

Chrysanthemums will grow very satisfactorily in most well-prepared garden soils, if it is well-drained. They also respond best if the soil is slightly acidic (pH 6.5) and if it contains considerable humus in the form of peat, leaf mold, or well-rotted manure. Chrysanthemums are heavy feeders and respond very favorably to one or two light applications of a complete fertilizer such as 10-10-10, applied at the rate of 5 pounds per 100 square feet. Incorporate the first treatment into the soil just before planting; the second application, midsummer.

Winter protection

Garden chrysanthemums are generally hardy. Mine all survived last winter’s blast but extreme winters may do them in! For this reason, you may wish to mulch for winter protection. The purpose of the mulch is to keep the soil uniformly cold after it has become frozen, eliminating alternate freezing and thawing and the resulting soil heaving, exposing the roots.

Don’t apply the mulch until late November or early December after 2 or 3 episodes of temperatures below 20 degrees. Be sure to plant them in a protected location. Do not plant mums in open, windy areas.

Division

Chrysanthemums seldom produce as good a crop the second year because they produce underground suckers and become too crowded. However, these suckers make excellent divisions for spring propagation. The best time to dig, divide, and replant is early June, after considerable new growth has developed. Plant the new divisions 18 to 24 inches apart.

Pinching

For sturdy, well-branched plants, remove their terminal shoots once or twice during early growth. To pinch, remove about 1/2-1-inch of stem back to a leaf. Perform the first pinching when the plants are about 6 inches tall (about Mother’s Day) to induce lateral branches.

As soon as these lateral branches become 6 to 8 inches long (about the 4th of July), they, in turn, should have their tips removed to induce more branching for bushy, well-shaped plants.

To see many of these late bloomers, visit the Master Gardeners Idea Garden just west of Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital by the emergency entrance.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.