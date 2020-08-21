YARD AND GARDEN: Learn all about the United States School Garden Army

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since our Youth Gardening groups have been unable to meet because of the Corona virus, instead of writing about our activities and lessons, I will be covering a bit of gardening history I recently learned about: the United States School Garden Army.

I was listening to a podcast by Moxie LaBouche called "Your Brain on Facts" and she mentioned the U.S. School Garden Army. While "Victory Gardens" were well known, this program was totally new to me so I did some digging!

The School Garden Army was created in March of 1918 by the U.S. Bureau of Education, funded by the War Department, and was blessed by President Woodrow Wilson. The motto was "A garden for every child, every child in a garden." Each "soldier of the soil" pledged to "Consecrate my head, heart, hand and health through food production and food conservation to help the World War and world peace." (Sound familiar, 4-H kids?)