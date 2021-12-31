YARD AND GARDEN: Learn the history of holiday plants

Master Gardener Lucille Sanders has some facts about all those plants you got for the holidays.

This is the last day of 2021 and my wish is for a much healthier 2022 for everyone. I’m sure many of you have a plant that we consider a holiday plant. I am not going to cover how to care for the plants as this information has been covered many times. But do you know the history behind these very popular holiday plants? If not, the following will give you a good idea why each is considered a holiday plant.

Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera)

There are a number of heartwarming tales that claim to be the true story. These drooping cacti with their weeping willow-like flowers in red, pink, white and orange look like clusters of jingle bells, making them perfect for the holidays.

One story comes from Brazil, the cactus’ native land. Apparently, a young boy prayed to God, asking for a sign of Christmas as a reprieve from the heat and humidity of the jungle. On Christmas Day, when he emerged from his hut, he saw that the jungle had filled with the flowering cacti overnight. Another version of the story claims a Jesuit missionary tried to teach the jungle natives of Bolivia about the Bible but struggled to gain their trust. On Christmas Eve, overwhelmed by the enormity of his task, he prayed to God for guidance.

Suddenly, he heard the villagers singing a hymn he had taught them. When he turned, he saw the village children marching into the church with armfuls of bright flowers they had gathered for the Christ Child. These flowers became known as the Christmas cactus.

According to a piece published by the University of Illinois Extension, however, the name has more to do with the time of year in which the cactus blooms than anything else. In fact, similar-looking cacti from the schlumbergera family are also referred to as Thanksgiving and Easter cacti.

Amaryllis (Amaryllidinae)

These stunning flowers are believed to mean pride, strength and determination as they stand tall above all other winter blooms. Native to Africa, the genus Amaryllis comes from the Greek word amarysso, which means "to sparkle."

Bulbs were brought to Europe in the 1700s and have been known to bloom for up to 75 years. While the most popular colors are red and white, flowers may also be pink, salmon, apricot, rose or deep burgundy.

English Ivy (Hedera helix)

English ivy is native to Europe. It is also native in western Asia and northern Africa. English ivy arrived in North America as a landscape plant and escaped from those landscape settings into natural areas. Ivy symbolizes fidelity (it won't easily let go of something it's attached itself to) and eternal life (because the plant is evergreen).

In ancient Greece ivy was the plant of Dionysus because of its vigor. Memory, immortality, friendship, fidelity, faithfulness, undying affection, eternal life, marriage are all symbolized by Ivy.

Holly (Ilex aquifolium)

Holly has been a popular type of Christmas greenery for many years. This is because holly is not only native to southern and central Europe but also because it is privy to a well-known old legend. The story goes that holly grew at the feet of Jesus when He was born.

The holly was also present throughout his early life but has an immense amount of symbolism for the latter part of his life. The holly possesses red berries and thorny leaves, symbolizing the tremendous suffering Christ went through on the Cross which is one of the main reasons many individuals call this plant “Christ’s Thorn.”

The leaves of the holly were once used to treat fevers, and the berries of the plant have been widely known as an emetic.

Mistletoe (Viscum album)

Mistletoe has always been characterized as a parasitic, evergreen plant that is often present on tree branches. It has many legends and beliefs associated with it; including the fact that the Druids felt that mistletoe could protect individuals from evil thoughts and actions. They also used it for medicine.

The Druids also believed that they should give mistletoe to each other at the beginning of a new year because they thought that it would signify a good start to the upcoming year. Many experts believe that this is how the practice of mistletoe decorations and kissing under the mistletoe at Christmas began.

Mistletoe also serves an important role in nature. This plant provides food, shelter, and nesting for a variety of insects, birds, and butterflies.

Poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima)

The poinsettia is a flower with an interesting history. It would eventually be named after Joel Roberts Poinsett (1779-1851), who was appointed the first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico in 1825. Even though he had both a medical background and a political background, his first true love was botany.

While in Mexico, he became captivated by the many solid red flowers he saw there. He decided to take some of the flowers back to his plantation in South Carolina to cultivate. The flowers grew and grew, and he gave away quite a few of them as gifts. Soon, a popular story developed around these flowers. A Mexican girl named Pepita was going to church on Christmas Eve but was very sad because she didn’t have a gift to offer for the service. Her cousin was with her, and he famously said, “I’m sure God will honor anything you give him if you do it from your heart.”

In desperation, Pepita picked up a clump of weeds and fashioned them into a bouquet. To her surprise, when she reached the church, her clump of weeds miraculously turned into a group of gorgeous red flowers. Many think that the weeds were turned into poinsettias.

Rosemary

The Christmas holiday would not be complete without a little bit of rosemary included in the festivities. Rosemary makes for a great herb. It looks great and it smells fantastic as well, making it a great herb to add as a seasoning. It is also an excellent addition to the Christmas season because it can signify love and remembrance, which is one of the main reasons why it has been found in many Christmas wreaths and topiaries.

Happy New Year to all.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.