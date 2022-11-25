YARD AND GARDEN: Leave the leaves this fall

This autumn has brought Central Illinois a treat of both beautiful weather and stunning leaves. Vibrant reds, rich golds, and bright oranges painted our neighborhoods and towns.

Yet, as the fall season is coming to an end and the last of the beautiful autumn leaves are falling on your lawn, you may be feeling less grateful for the leaves. You may be dreading a final round of raking, bagging, or burning those leaves. This is not only a drain on your time and energy, but a waste of valuable natural resources. So what are you to do with those leaves? Leave them be!

The benefits of letting leaves decompose naturally are manifold. Fallen leaves can act as a natural mulch to tamp down the growth of weeds and unwanted plants. They provide natural fertilizer as they break down and release vital nutrients like carbon back into your lawn and garden. Leaves also provide resources for many important and lovable wildlife like insects, birds, toads, turtles, and mammals which count on leaf litter to provide shelter, food, and nesting materials through the cold winter. Finally, keeping leaves in your yard keeps them out of landfills where, along with other yard waste, they account for an estimated 33 million tons of waste per year. Taking all of these into account, the virtue of leaving leaves becomes clear.

If you are concerned about the aesthetic of letting leaves lay where they fall, never fear. There are many methods to utilize the leaves without endangering the beauty of your landscape.

The first option is to mulch the leaves where they fall with a lawn mower. The small pieces of leaf litter leftover will break down more quickly, benefiting the soil and plants on your lawn. If helping wildlife is your priority, you can even go the extra mile and pile your leaves into strategically placed brush shelters along with fallen branches and sticks. This will make a sturdy shelter for native wildlife to use all winter long. Another option is to rake the leaves into your garden beds, pre-shredded or not.

Vegetable gardens, flower beds, and other landscaped gardens will benefit from this natural mulch layer throughout the winter. The leaves can be worked into the soil next spring to reap the rich nutrient benefits for a new growing season. However, if you really want to ensure your gardens profit off of the fallen leaves, you may want to consider composting.

Composting recycles the energy of your fallen leaves more quickly for use in your garden and landscape. To compost, you combine “brown materials” that are rich in carbon, like fall leaves, with “green materials” that are rich in nitrogen. Green materials can include grass clippings, vegetable scraps from your kitchen, and other plant material. Your compost should ideally contain carbon and nitrogen in a 30:1 ratio, along with a few other key ingredients.

In order for the leaves to be properly broken down, your compost needs air and water to feed the microbes that will be doing the hard work of composting. Combine all of these materials in your compost pile and make sure to turn it once a week to keep it properly mixed. In no time, you will be making rich compost to add to your garden in the spring!