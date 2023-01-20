YARD AND GARDEN: Look for signs of spring in snags, dens, and nurse logs

This is the time of year when gardeners look at seed and garden catalogs and dream of getting their hands in the soil and smelling the sweet scents of springtime. Another pre-spring pastime I enjoy is taking a hike (on a rare sunny, winter day) and looking upward, for a change.

I enjoy looking at the trees and for signs of wildlife on my walks. We have an assortment of trees in all stages of life growing on our property. There are little saplings, trees with interesting bark, trees with different canopy shapes and sizes where leaves will emerge in the following months, to dead trees laying on the woodland floor. You can also find trees that have been marked by deer rubbing and scraping their antlers on the bark, as well as trees that have been damaged by wind and lightning. We also have a selection of "snag" trees.

A “snag” is essentially a dead tree that supports wildlife as it remains upright and decomposes naturally. Snag trees are formed by natural damage such as lightning, wind, drought, flood, fire, too much shade, old age, diseases, or animal damage.

Snags are also considered a certified wildlife habitat. Creatures that live in trees are called "arboreal". This includes birds, insects, arachnids, amphibians, and mammals. Common arboreals we see are raccoons, opossums, chipmunks, mice, snakes, tree frogs, toads, bugs, spiders, ants, and a variety of birds such as pileated woodpeckers, hawks, and buzzards.

The insulation of a tree trunk, or a hollow tree, allows animals to survive in hot summer and cold winter temperatures. Tree cavities and loose bark house bugs and pests that could potentially harm healthy trees in the forest, which also double as food for birds.

Most of our snags are old large maple trees that have been in decline for the last 30 years. The tops are completely gone and the centers are hollowed out, some of the roots are turning back into soil, so it seems like a miracle that they do not fall over in a strong breeze but these snags still have a little life left in them.

They still produce leaves on the few remaining bottom branches. Because they are located away from any structures, nothing is in danger of being damaged as limbs fall off. In town, some might say they were unsightly or dangerous, and they would be cut down and removed, but we leave them because they are very beneficial to wildlife and fun to watch.

A couple of our snags have names. We have the buzzard tree - where a high concentration of buzzards live during the warm months. And we have a snag named Mrs. Horse. Mrs. Horse is a large, old hollowed-out walnut tree that is located at the border of an old horse fence. When our daughter was little, she used to pretend that “Mrs. Horse” lived there. We have a few other snag trees that we enjoy watching but they do not have names or a story that goes with them.

Similarly, "den trees" and "nurse logs" are other common woodland homes. A "den tree" is a tree that has a naturally occurring den formed in a living tree, and "nurse logs" are found on the woodland floor. Nurse logs are decomposing horizontal or downed dead tree that offers nutrients for young trees and wildlife. They both offer shelter to woodland animals and bugs.

These living, dying, and dead trees are a source of food, protection from predators, shelter from extreme weather, and a place where arboreals sleep, hibernate, mate, lay eggs, and raise young.

Snags, den trees, and nurse logs can be found on many of the miles of local trails and at our State Parks.

