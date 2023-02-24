People who know me, know that I’m not exactly a fan of cold weather. So I get excited when my first flowering bulbs emerge, because I know spring must be around the corner.

Winter aconite (Eranthus hyemalis) is the first flowering plant that blooms in my yard and I really look forward to its bright blooms.

My town friend’s winter aconites started blooming a couple of weeks ago, so I knew mine would be blooming soon. And they are currently blooming. Unlike me, these plants do not mind frost and snow. They emerge when temperatures are above 40 degrees.

I got my winter aconite tubers from Wes Whiteside when he gave a talk at a Master Gardener meeting almost 20 years ago and they are still thriving and have not become invasive in my landscape. When I brought my dried pea-sized tubers home, I planted them and forgot about them until the next spring and was greatly surprised when they bloomed so early in the spring.

Winter aconite is native to Europe and Asia and its blooms are bright yellow and resemble a buttercup. They are a member of the buttercup family. The blossom is formed close to the ground and as it ages, the stem grows to about four inches tall. As the blooms fade, the foliage forms in four-inch tall mounds. They are not a bulb like their early blooming friends, the crocus and tulip, instead, they are tubers. Other popular plants that grow from tubers include anemone, caladium, dahlia, daylily, and peony. Tubers we eat include potatoes and sweet potatoes.

All parts of these plants are highly toxic and should be handled with extreme care. Contact with the plant and tubers can cause numbness, vomiting, nausea, and visual issues. Since they are so toxic, they are not inviting to deer and other varmints to eat and destroy them. While the plant parts are toxic, the pollen and nectar are said to not be toxic to bees and people. It is one of the first pollen and nectar sources for pollinators of the season.

When planting them in the fall, plant them 6 inches apart and 3-5 inches deep. The clumps can be carefully divided, or you can collect their seeds to start new plantings. The seeds are mature when the bloom has died off and then can be gathered and saved to sow. They could take a few years to germinate as they need to be stratified (or cooled). They grow best in fertile, well-drained (but not dry) soil in a sunny location. They do reseed, however, are not invasive and the foliage dies out in time for other springtime flowers to emerge.