YARD AND GARDEN: Look on the sunny side for frost crack tree damage

Our lovely little three-year-old Bloodgood red maple developed a two foot long crack in its bark last year. Here is what I found when I researched why it happened and what to do about it.

IDENTIFICATION – Frost cracks occur in trees during winter when the sun heats the sap enough to cause it to flow through the trunk. But when nighttime temperatures drop quickly, the sap freezes in the trunk. Like water freezing, the sap expands and cracks the bark, which can provide an entry point for pathogens.

FAVORITE CONDITIONS – Frost cracks are more likely to occur on the sunniest side of the tree. Typically, only young trees or those with thin bark, such as young maples, crabapples and other fruit trees, are affected. Older trees have thicker bark that insulates the sap from the solar heating.

CONTROL – The best way to prevent frost cracking is to wrap the trunks of susceptible trees. In late fall or early winter, wrap the trunk with a light-colored paper or fabric wrap. These wraps are available at garden centers and nurseries. You want the wrap to be light colored to reflect the sunlight, not absorb it. In the spring when temperatures have warmed again, remove the wrap to prevent insects from making their home under it.

Trees can live normal lives with frost crack damage. In the spring following the damage, the tree will begin to grow callous wood over the edge of the crack. If the bark around the crack is jagged and rough, you can smooth the area to help the tree seal itself.

Take a sterile, sharp knife or razor blade and cut away the jagged or loose bark. Be careful not to cut into the wood underneath the bark. It’s not necessary to tape or paint over the wound — these won’t help the tree recover from the damage. The callous wood will guard the tree from possible infection. Even though the crack will likely never close up totally, the tree will be protected.

Last fall I wrapped our small trees with strips of heavy interfacing material, which I’ll remove in the spring when the nighttime temperatures remain above freezing.

Confine your twine

If you’re tired of chasing that runaway ball of twine, try this trick. Find an old tea or coffee kettle with a large enough opening and keep your twine inside it. Pull the loose end through the spout. You can tie it to the handle of the kettle or a pair of scissors when not in use.

Another idea is to find a sturdy plastic or metal funnel. Mount it on the wall of your potting area. Place your unruly ball of twine in the opening and pull the loose end through the spout. Now your twine will be handy and you won’t need to search for the loose end.

