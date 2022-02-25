YARD AND GARDEN: Make charcuterie boards a fun and healthy food project for your kids

March is National Nutrition Month and to celebrate, I would like to suggest making a fun and delicious charcuterie board for kids.

The word charcuterie is a French word meaning meat- "chair” and cooked- "cuit". Charcuterie is a method of cooking, preserving and displaying foods which includes precooked meat products primarily pork based, bacon, ham and sausage.

It came from an age where refrigeration was nonexistent and meats were aged, smoked and salted. However, since it is the National Nutrition Month, I suggest using fruits and veggies, fun healthy proteins, and treats.

Most charcuteries are designed for adult tastes. They include cured meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, dried fruits, crackers, small sliced breads, jams and jellies. For kids, I suggest making their own special display of kid-friendly food that they like to eat and incorporating foods that they may be interested in experimenting with.

Charcuterie boards are usually food-safe boards that are nine-inches by 13-inches to 12-inches by 18-inches but can be on any plate, bowl, or food-friendly container or box. Make sure foods are only left out as long as they can be safely left out. We don't want to make anyone sick.

To set up a charcuterie board, put the dips, spreads and sauces in ramekins or small bowls, place meats, separate cheese slices and style around on the board or your selected container. Place mild flavored cheeses around in bite sized pieces, like cut up cheese sticks or sliced and cubed cheese. Tasty meats that could be incorporated are tiny pepperoni and Canadian bacon.

For a fun snack base, you can use pita chips, crackers, little sliced breads, goldfish crackers, teddy bear and regular graham crackers, animal crackers and pretzels — sticks, chips, pretzel rods and circles.

Try using vegetables like celery, baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, mini peppers cut into small scoop bite sized pieces, or any of your other favorite veggies.

For fruits, try banana slices and sliced apples (dipped in citrus to keep them from browning), tiny orange segments, grapes, berries, star fruit, kiwi or any other fruit you may want your kids to taste. Dried fruits, trail mix or nuts are also an idea to add interest.

Dip suggestions can be bean dips, hummus, cheese ball, cheese dip, nut/peanut butter, or marshmallow fluff — for a sweet treat.

Be creative and showcase a special theme:

Tex-Mex theme: Salsa, mini round corn chips, sour cream, refried beans, guacamole and shredded cheese.

Pizza theme: Suggestion includes pizza sauce, little breads, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and string cheese.

Snow day theme: Cocoa packets, mini marshmallows, peppermint sticks, cinnamon sticks, graham crackers, popcorn and orange slices.

Easter theme: Hard boiled eggs, carrots, celery, baby vegetables, grapes, Easter colored M&M's, Peeps and Easter cookies.

You can also get artistic and creative with the food. Kids love playing in their food. Have them make fun things with the items on the charcuterie board.

They can make "apple smiles": Two slices of apples with peanut butter and mini marshmallows sandwiched between.

"Ants on a log": Celery filled with peanut butter and raisins on top.

"Fire ants on a log": Same as ants on a log, except use dried cranberries.

"Polar bears in a blizzard": Celery, marshmallow fluff and yogurt covered raisins.

"Fish in a Stream": Celery filled with nut butter and fish shaped crackers.

"Indoor Smores": Graham crackers filled with marshmallow fluff and regular M&M's.

Mini kabobs are fun too, if you trust the kids with a toothpick.

Can you think of more combinations?

Get creative, take pictures and submit them to our Facebook page, tell us about your creations, what was a hit and what was a miss with your kids or grandkids. Maybe they will take an interest in gardening and will want to plant a charcuterie garden!

This article was written by Master Gardener Darla Chouinard.

If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or go to our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

